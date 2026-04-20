Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils possess 'advantage' over Chelsea in pursuit of Premier League star

By Carter White | 20 Apr 2026 14:17

Manchester United have reportedly moved ahead of rivals Chelsea in the race for Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki.

The Red Devils are continuing to target top young players already plying their trade in England, with Bournemouth and France Under-21 international Junior Kroupi said to be of interest to the 20-time champions.

Cherries prodigy Kroupi moved to the Vitality Stadium last summer following a barnstorming campaign in the second tier of French football for Lorient, who secured promotion to Ligue 1 last year.

Man Utd are known admirers of Sunderland star Sadiki, who has supposedly attracted admirers from across the Premier League with his performances since arriving from Union SG in Belgium last summer.

Alongside Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park, the DR Congo international has helped Sunderland avoid a relegation dogfight this term, instead flirting with the possibility of European qualification.

© Imago / News Images

Man Utd possess advantage over Chelsea in Sadiki hunt?

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Manchester United have moved in front of Premier League rivals Chelsea in the race for the services of Sunderland standout Sadiki ahead of the summer window.

The report claims that the Red Devils hold a key advantage over the out-of-form Blues, with Michael Carrick's side heading towards Champions League qualification for the 2026-27 campaign.

It is understood that Sadiki is preparing to pick his next destination based on the sporting project on offer, with Man Utd set to be able to offer the midfielder a higher level of football ahead of next term.

The Old Trafford club have improved immensely since the sacking of Ruben Amorim and currently sit third in the Premier League table, 10 points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea with five matches remaining.

After losing 1-0 at Stamford Bridge to the Red Devils on Saturday night, Liam Rosenior's Blues are seven points behind the Champions League spots, making qualification for the 2026-27 edition unlikely.

© Imago / Sportimage

Man Utd's midfield makeover

Despite entering the twilight of his career at the top level of football, Casemiro has been a hit for Manchester United in the Premier League this season, scoring eight goals in 31 top-flight appearances.

However, time is not on the side of the five-time Champions League winner, who is expected to depart the Theatre of Dreams at the conclusion of the term, with Manuel Ugarte also likely to leave.

As a result, the Red Devils are in need of a midfield makeover during the 2026 summer transfer window, with Sunderland star Sadiki and Nottingham Forest man Elliot Anderson catching the eye.