Leeds United transfer news: Whites suffer 'setback' in pursuit of Arsenal nemesis

By Carter White | 20 Apr 2026 13:37

Southampton are reportedly prepared to keep hold of Leeds United-linked attacker Leo Scienza this summer.

Daniel Farke's side took another seismic step towards Premier League safety on Saturday afternoon, when a three-goal afternoon against Wolverhampton Wanderers secured another three points.

The Whites have another opportunity to distance themselves from Tottenham Hotspur in the relegation zone when they play Europe-chasing Bournemouth in the top flight on Wednesday night.

The Yorkshire club also have the chance to lift a piece of major silverware before the conclusion of the campaign, facing out-of-form Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Leeds might be considered by some as the favourites for the clash with the West Londoners in the capital, with the winners of the contest facing either Manchester City or second-tier Southampton in the final.

© Iconsport / SPI

Southampton looking to block Scienza offers?

According to Football Insider, Championship powerhouses Southampton have devised their transfer strategy surrounding star man Scienza ahead of the upcoming summer trading point, landing a blow to Leeds.

The report claims that the South Coast club are hoping to retain the services of the talented 27-year-old, even if they fail to secure an immediate return to the Premier League at the end of the term.

It is understood that FA Cup semi-finalists Leeds and a host of other top-flight clubs in England are interested in bringing Scienza into their respective ranks ahead of the upcoming 2026-27 campaign.

However, Tonda Eckert's side are supposedly confident of keeping the Brazilian at St Mary's Stadium past the summer, despite the forward attracting plenty of admirers from the Premier League.

Since arriving from German football last summer, Scienza has been a hit on the South Coast for the Saints, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists across 34 Championship appearances.

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Sensational Scienza

Even when Southampton were struggling near the beginning of the campaign during the ill-fated reign of Will Still on the South Coast, Scienza stood out as a potential star in the Championship.

Fastforward to the end of April and the Saints are marching towards automatic promotion at the top of the second-tier rankings, propelled by the inventiveness and brilliance of their 27-year-old Brazilian.

Scienza made the wider football community sit up and notice his talents during Southampton's shock quarter-final victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal in the FA Cup at the beginning of April.