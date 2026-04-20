Man City lineup vs. Burnley: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Apr 2026 18:05 , Last updated: 20 Apr 2026 18:49

Title-chasing Manchester City are sweating over the fitness of key midfielder Rodri ahead of Wednesday's Premier League clash with Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Spaniard was taken off with a groin issue in the second half of City’s crucial 2-1 victory over league leaders Arsenal on Sunday, and he will undergo further tests before a decision is made on his availability.

Ruben Dias is also doubtful having missed the last four matches with an ankle injury, while fellow defender Josko Gvardiol remains sidelined as he continues to recover from a tibial fracture.

If Rodri is not deemed fit to start, then Nico Gonzalez is expected to slot into a deep-lying midfield position alongside soon-to-be-departing captain Bernardo Silva, who produced a standout performance against Arsenal.

Rayan Cherki also excelled against the Gunners, netting a sublime opening goal for City, and he is poised to start again in the number 10 role behind striker Erling Haaland, who scored his 23rd Premier League goal of the season on Sunday and has netted seven goals in four appearances against Burnley across all tournaments.

Antoine Semenyo has scored in all three of his Premier League outings against the Clarets and he is likely to start again on the right flank, as left-winger Jeremy Doku prepares to come up against former teammate Kyle Walker.

In defence, a back four of Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi and Nico O’Reilly is set to remain intact, while goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is not expected to be replaced by James Trafford, despite his first-half howler against Arsenal.

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Gonzalez, Bernardo; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

> Click here to see how Burnley could line up against Manchester City