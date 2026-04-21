Man City injury news: Concerning Rodri, Ruben Dias update from Pep Guardiola before Burnley clash

By Oliver Thomas | 21 Apr 2026 13:12 , Last updated: 21 Apr 2026 13:12

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided an update on the fitness of Rodri and Ruben Dias ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Burnley at Turf Moor.

After a troublesome 18-month period recovering from injury, Rodri has played regularly for the Citizens since the turn of the year, starting in 19 of his 23 appearances across all competitions.

Rodri played a key role in Man City’s vital 2-1 victory over Premier League title rivals Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, a result which has moved Guardiola’s side to within three points of the Gunners at the summit.

However, the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner was taken off in the final few minutes of the enthralling contest with an apparent groin injury, raising concerns over his fitness for the title run-in.

In the aftermath of Man City's win over Arsenal, Guardiola said that Rodri would undergo further tests to determine the severity of his injury, and he has since revealed that Wednesday’s game is likely to come too soon for City’s No.16.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Guardiola said: "I think for tomorrow, [Rodri] will not be ready. We’ll see for next games the FA Cup semi-final against Southampton (on Saturday) or 12 days later for the Premier League game at Everton.”

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Rodri, Bernardo Silva “have been really important” for title-chasing Man City

Discussing the importance of both Rodri and captain Bernardo Silva in Man City’s midfield, Guardiola added: "In the last games, both of them have been really important. Both of them are experienced and both of them have a have personality on the team - like man-marking.

"They are not young guys any more, they are experienced guys who have played a lot of these types of games and know how they must be played. They were exceptional [against Arsenal].

"We cannot forget we have been 16/17 months without Rodri... the success belongs to the team, but a huge, massive part depends on the players that you have."

In the expected absence of Rodri, Guardiola could recall Nico Gonzalez to play alongside Bernardo against Burnley, while Nico O’Reilly could also be deployed in the middle, which would allow Rayan Ait-Nouri to deputise at left-back.

Guardiola confirms Man City remain without injured Dias

Meanwhile, Guardiola has also confirmed that defender Ruben Dias is “not yet ready” to recover from an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined for the last four matches in all competitions.

The Portugal international last played for Man City in the first 45 minutes of their 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on March 17, and it remains unclear as to when he may return to first-team action.

In Dias’s absence, Abdukodir Khusanov and Marc Guehi are expected to continue their partnership in central defence, with John Stones - back fit and available - and Nathan Ake providing cover as substitutes.

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Guardiola: ‘Man City, Arsenal know they cannot lose or drop points’

Reflecting on City’s win over Arsenal and the challenge ahead against Burnley, who could be relegated with a defeat on Wednesday, Guardiola said: “We spoke immediately in the dressing room after the game on Sunday to focus.

“Arsenal is top of the league, if it finishes right now, they will be champions. We have to see how they [the players] recover not just the demanding game that we had emotionally and physically.

“Six games left, both teams know what happened in the past. Both teams know they cannot lose or drop points. It will be difficult to recover, and our calendar is so demanding, especially when we have a game coming up against an opponent [Everton] that is really, really tough.

"It is more difficult [for the side chasing], mentally and physically. What happened after Arsenal, we have to go to Burnley and perform at the level we have to do."

Man City will climb to the top of the Premier League table on goal difference for the first time since August last year if they best Burnley, but Arsenal will have the opportunity to re-establish their three-point advantage when they take on Newcastle United at the Emirates on Saturday.