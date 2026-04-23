James Trafford: Liverpool, Chelsea among five Premier League clubs to 'express interest' in Man City goalkeeper

By Ben Sully | 23 Apr 2026 01:18 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 01:21

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly among several Premier League clubs interested in signing Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford.

The England international re-signed for Man City last summer after turning down a move to Newcastle United.

After spending two years with Burnley, Trafford returned to the Etihad Stadium with hopes of becoming the club's number one following Ederson's departure.

However, Trafford has ultimately had to settle for a backup role after Gianluigi Donnarumma was recruited on deadline day of the summer transfer window.

Trafford has still managed to help Pep Guardiola's side win silverware, conceding just two goals in six matches in Man City's journey to EFL Cup glory.

© Imago / Sportimage

Chelsea, Liverpool express Trafford interest

The 23-year-old has also featured in all four of the club's FA Cup matches and is expected to play in Saturday's semi-final clash against Southampton.

However, he could leave just a year after returning to the Etihad Stadium, given his ambitions of becoming an established number one goalkeeper.

According to GOAL, Chelsea and Liverpool are among five top-flight clubs that have 'expressed their interest' in signing the Man City shot-stopper.

Chelsea are in need of a dependable first-choice goalkeeper after being left unconvinced by Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen.

Meanwhile, Liverpool appear to be considering Trafford as a potential replacement for Alisson Becker, who has been linked with a potential move away.

© Imago / News Images

Which other clubs are eyeing Trafford move?

Newcastle are willing to reignite their interest in the former goalkeeper despite failing to secure his services last summer.

Tottenham are another team in the mix for his signature, although any potential pursuit will depend on whether the club can avoid relegation.

Trafford is also attracting interest from Aston Villa, who could bid farewell to Emiliano Martinez this summer.

Unai Emery side's are currently in a strong position to qualify for Champions League football, which could help them in the race to sign Trafford.