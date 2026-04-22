Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Crystal Palace: Alisson Becker, Giorgi Mamardashvili latest

By Anthony Nolan | 22 Apr 2026 23:59

Looking to solidify their place in the Premier League's top five, English champions Liverpool will welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield on Saturday.

Arne Slot's Reds secured a crucial 2-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby last Sunday, thanks to an opener from Mohamed Salah and a 100th-minute winner from Virgil van Dijk.

However, goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili was stretchered off in the second half, and with number one Alisson Becker already sidelined, third-choice Freddie Woodman was called upon to make his top-flight debut for the club.

Read on as Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

GIOVANNI LEONI

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Young centre-back Giovanni Leoni has begun training on grass in recent weeks, stepping up his recovery from the anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered on his debut in September.

The 19-year-old will be raring to go in 2026-27, when he can link up with fellow centre-half prospect Jeremy Jacquet.

JOE GOMEZ

© Imago / Buzzi

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: May 3 (vs. Manchester United)

Joe Gomez has been in and out of the squad this season after picking up a number of injuries throughout the campaign.

Slot substituted the Englishman against Paris Saint-Germain mere moments following his introduction, and he looks set to miss out once again this weekend.

WATARU ENDO

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: June 1

Versatile defensive midfielder Wataru Endo started at right-back against Sunderland on February 11, but had to be stretchered off after a major ankle and foot injury.

The Japan captain had surgery to repair the issue, and though he will be sidelined for the rest of 2025-26, Slot has mentioned that "The plan is for him to be ready in time [for the World Cup]."

CONOR BRADLEY

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Right-back has been a problem position for Liverpool this season, especially since first-choice Conor Bradley suffered a long-term knee injury against Arsenal on January 8.

The 22-year-old defender underwent successful surgery on the injury in the days after, though he will be out until late 2026 as he goes through the rehabilitation process.

HUGO EKITIKE

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: Unknown

Hugo Ekitike has been the Reds' first-choice striker for the majority of 2025-26, but he ruptured his Achilles in the first half of Liverpool's second-leg defeat against PSG.

The number 22 will miss the remainder of the campaign - as well as the 2026 World Cup - and could be sidelined deep into next term.

GIORGI MAMARDASHVILI

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Wound

Possible return date: Apr 25 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Giorgi Mamardashvili has deputised a number of times between the Liverpool posts this season, but he too was struck down with an unfortunate injury against Everton on April 19.

The shot-stopper suffered a major wound to his knee when attempting to save Beto's equaliser, though he is unlikely to be out for long considering that the deep cut avoided the 25-year-old's muscle tissue.

ALISSON BECKER

© Iconsport / SPI

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: May 3 (vs. Manchester United)

Alisson Becker remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but he has become increasingly injury-prone in recent seasons.

The Brazilian's latest setback has kept him out of action for six games now, and he will be aiming to be back in contention for the showdown against Liverpool's bitter rivals Manchester United on May 3.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.