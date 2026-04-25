Liverpool transfer news: Arne Slot reveals "argument" to sell Alisson Becker in summer as Giorgi Mamardashvili issue emerges

By Lewis Nolan | 25 Apr 2026 01:14 , Last updated: 25 Apr 2026 01:14

Arne Slot has insisted that Liverpool's decision makers would only sell Alisson Becker if it was in the club's best interests.

The Merseysiders need nine points from their final five Premier League games to secure Champions League football, and they will hope to secure three points on Saturday against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is facing a race against time to be fit, and if he cannot start, then the injury that Giorgi Mamardashvili suffered against Everton last Sunday will lead to a start for Freddie Woodman.

The former has been consistently linked with an exit this summer, with Juventus said to hold an interest in the Brazilian, but losing him in the same window as Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson could leave the squad devoid of leaders.

When asked if Liverpool could also allow veteran Alisson to leave, Slot attempted to reassure fans any decision would be made with the best interests of the club in mind, telling reporters: "The club is run in a certain way and we make decisions that the club thinks are in the best interests of the club.

"It could mean this is the reason why [veterans leave]. It could mean another good argument why we acted how we acted. I think the history of all the transfers shows that nothing was done without a purpose or without thinking about it.

"The people who make these decisions take everything into account. They try to make the best decisions with the interest of the club. [Experience] is definitely one argument to keep [Alisson] but there are other arguments. That is a decision the club has to make if that is needed."

Liverpool triggered a one-year extension to Alisson's deal in March, meaning he is still contracted to Anfield until the end of 2026-27.

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Giorgi Mamardashvili problem: Why Alisson Becker needs to stay

When Alisson is at his best, there are few goalkeepers better in one versus one battles with forwards, and his passing ability is still strong.

The shot-stopper cannot be expected to maintain his high standards forever, and while the club appear to have planned for his eventual departure by bringing Mamardashvili in, the two goalkeepers differ in style.

Mamardashvili is a more traditional number one, preferring to remain close to the line and rely on his immense reflexes to save shots.

The 25-year-old's passing is also rudimentary, and unless Slot intends to change how his side build out from the back, it is difficult to see him adequately stepping into Alisson's shoes.

Alisson Becker injury problems: Why Liverpool should sell goalkeeper

Liverpool operate a self-sustaining model, and failure to bring in revenue from sales could damage their ability to compete for the most expensive players on the market.