Preview: Arsenal Women vs Lyon Women - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 25 Apr 2026 00:29

Arsenal Women will welcome Lyon Women to the Emirates Stadium for Sunday's Women's Champions League semi-final first leg.

The reigning European champions got the better of Chelsea in the previous round, while Lyon prevailed in their quarter-final against Wolfsburg.

Match preview

Arsenal are the only team left in the competition that finished the league phase outside of the top four.

After settling for fifth spot, the Gunners cruised to a 7-1 victory over Leuven in the knockout round playoffs to set up an all-English quarter-final against Chelsea.

Renee Slegers's side claimed a 3-1 success in the home leg, and while they conceded late in the return fixture, a 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge could not prevent them from reaching a ninth European semi-final.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, they followed that second-leg loss with a surprise 2-0 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup quarter-finals, ending their hopes of winning the competition for the first time since 2015-16.

After having plenty of time to put that result behind them over the international break, the Gunners will now be focusing on their efforts to repeat last season's UWCL semi-final victory over Lyon, which saw Arsenal overturn a first-leg deficit with an emphatic 4-1 win in France.

The Gunners will need to record their first-ever home victory over Lyon if they are to establish a first-leg advantage this time around.

© Imago / Sportimage

Lyon, meanwhile, will be keen to right the wrongs of last year's semi-final as they bid to win a ninth Women's Champions League trophy.

In contrast to Arsenal, the French giants advanced straight to the quarter-final stage after finishing the league phase in second spot and level on points with first-placed Barcelona.

Jonatan Giraldez's side then fell to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg their quarter-final clash against Wolfsburg, leaving them with work to do in the return fixture earlier this month.

Lily Yohannes scored the only goal of regulation time in the second leg, before Lyon put three past a tiring Wolfsburg side in extra time to reach the last four for the 15th time in their history.

Having already won the French League Cup, Lyon kept their quadruple dreams alive with a resounding 6-0 victory over Strasbourg in the Coupe de France semi-finals earlier this month, before they returned from the international break with a commanding 4-0 win in Wednesday's Premiere Ligue clash with Dijon.

They should fancy their chances of picking up another win on Sunday, given the fact they have won each of their previous five away games against Arsenal, including a 2-1 success in October's league phase encounter.

Arsenal Women Women's Champions League form:

W W W W W L

Arsenal Women form (all competitions):

W W W W L L

Lyon Women Women's Champions League form:

W D W W L W

Lyon Women form (all competitions):

W L D W W W

Team News

© Imago / Beautiful Sports International

Arsenal defender Steph Catley remains sidelined with a calf injury, while Kyra Cooney-Cross and Beth Mead are unavailable due to personal reasons.

Leah Williamson is available for selection after returning from injury in England’s World Cup qualifying win over Iceland.

The competition’s leading scorer, Alessia Russo, will have a key role to play, having scored eight goals in 10 UWCL appearances this season.

Meanwhile, Lyon remain without long-term absentee Liana Joseph, who has been out since sustaining a serious knee injury in October’s clash against Arsenal.

Christiane Endler, Ingrid Engen, Kadidiatou Diani and Ada Hegerberg are set to come into the lineup after being rested for the midweek league outing

Selma Bacha and Melchie Dumornay are expected to shake off the injury issues that prevented them from playing for their countries in the recent international window.

Arsenal Women possible starting lineup:

Van Domselaar; Fox, Williamson, Wubben-Moy, McCabe; Caldentey, Little; Smith, Russo, Foord; Blackstenius

Lyon Women possible starting lineup:

Endler; Lawrence, Sombath, Renard, Bacha; Schrader, Heaps, Yohannes; Diani, Brand, Hegerberg

We say: Arsenal Women 1-2 Lyon Women

We expect Sunday's contest to be a close-fought encounter between two high-quality sides, which is why we believe Sunday's first leg will produce a narrow scoreline.

Rather than the hosts, we think the result will go Lyon's way, given the fact they have a knack of emerging victorious from away games against Arsenal.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.