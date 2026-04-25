Chelsea manager latest: "Important" update as promising boss rules out replacing Liam Rosenior, shrinking successor list

By Lewis Nolan | 25 Apr 2026 00:21

Cesc Fabregas has distanced himself from the vacant Chelsea position following Liam Rosenior's dismissal earlier this week.

The Blues will take on Leeds United in the FA Cup on Sunday, and interim boss Calum McFarlane will lead the side out after being appointed in light of Rosenior's sacking.

Chelsea sacked the 41-year-old after their 3-0 defeat in the Premier League against Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday, and a permanent successor will be appointed after the end of the current season.

Many fans have identified former Blues star and current Como manager Cesc Fabregas as a candidate, but he has appeared to rule himself out of a summer move, telling reporters: "I don't have to say anything. I don't know anything about it.

"It would be stupid to think about things that aren't important now, because this isn't important to me. The most important thing is Genoa, the next match, and we want to do everything we can to win. I think I'll continue as Como's coach. My experience as a player gives me peace of mind."

Como are fifth in Serie A and the Spaniard has earned praise for his attractive style of play, but Chelsea will have to look elsewhere if he remains in Italy.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Cesc Fabregas blow: Who should Chelsea hire?

The good news for Chelsea is that there will be a number of managers on the move this summer, including those with Premier League experience.

Andoni Iraola has confirmed that he will leave Bournemouth once his contract expires at the end of the season, as has current Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner.

It remains to be seen how they would adapt at a team expected to dominate possession, but if the Blues have concerns about either candidate, perhaps they could turn to Xabi Alonso.

The former Real Madrid head coach is the only manager to have beaten Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title since 2012-13, though it should be noted that Liverpool could move for him if they decide to sack Arne Slot.

Was Liam Rosenior the problem at Chelsea?

Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino, Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior have all been sacked since BlueCo became owners in 2022.

The club have also spent nearly £2bn on new signings since their takeover, and while they have spent £1bn of that on players aged 24 or younger, few have made the grade at the first-team level.

There appears to be no clear pathway to success, and while Rosenior may ultimately not have been good enough for Chelsea, there are bigger issues at Stamford Bridge than the failings of the manager in the dugout.