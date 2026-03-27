Preview: Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 27 Mar 2026 00:08

Arsenal Women will lock horns with local rivals Tottenham Hotspur Women in Saturday's North London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners head into the weekend in fourth spot in the Women's Super League table, while Spurs are six points adrift in fifth position.

Match preview

Arsenal have put together a 10-game winning run in all competitons since losing to Manchester United in the League Cup semi-finals in January.

Their impressive run of results includes two wins in their triumphant FIFA Women's Champions Cup campaign and two victories in their Women's Champions League knockout playoff tie against Leuven, which set up an all-English quarter-final clash against Chelsea.

Arsenal have the upper hand in that tie after claiming a 3-1 victory in Tuesday's first leg at the Emirates Stadium, thanks to efforts from Stina Blackstenius, Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo.

They will try to defend that lead in Wednesday's return fixture at Stamford Bridge, but first, they will turn their focus back to their bid to secure European qualification for next season.

Having won 10, drawn five and lost one of their 16 league matches, Renee Sleger's side are sitting in fourth spot in the WSL table, with two games in hand over Chelsea and Man United, who are two points and three points better off in third and second place respectively.

Arsenal, who are unbeaten in 11 top-flight matches, are one of two teams yet to lose at home in the WSL this season, having won five and drawn three of their eight matches on home turf.

Meanwhile, Tottenham's hopes of a top-three finish have disappeared with four defeats in their last five top-flight outings.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

In fact, Spurs have suffered back-to-back losses since pulling off a 7-3 away league win over Aston Villa and beating London City Lionesses on penalties in the FA Cup.

Martin Ho's charges fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat at home to Everton in the first game back from the international break, before goals from Olivia Holdt and Bethany England proved fruitless in last Saturday's 5-2 loss to leaders Man City.

While they are now eight points adrift of the top three, the fifth-placed can still be pleased with the progress they have made this term, as demonstrated by the fact that they have already collected nine more points than the 20-point tally they finished with last season.

Spurs will still be driven by the chance to dent Arsenal's top-three hopes, even if they may already have one eye on their FA Cup quarter-final clash against Chelsea on April 6.

Tottenham, who held Arsenal to a goalless draw in November, are bidding to claim their first-ever away victory over their local rivals in the WSL, with their only previous win taking place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December 2023.

However, achieving that feat will prove tricky for a team that have won just one of their 11 WSL road trips this season (D5, L5).

Arsenal Women Women's Super League form:

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Arsenal Women form (all competitions):

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Tottenham Hotspur Women Women's Super League form:

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Tottenham Hotspur Women form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Beautiful Sports International

Arsenal remain without the services of long-term absentees Manuela Zinsberger and Katie Reid.

Defender Leah Williamson is a doubt after missing the last two matches with a hamstring issue.

The Australian trio of Caitlin Foord, Kyra Cooney-Cross and Steph Catley are available after returning from the Asian Cup.

As for the visitors, they are unable to call upon Luana Buhler, Amy James-Turner, Ella Morris, Maite Oroz and Jessica Naz.

Australia international Clare Hunt has undergone surgery after she sustained a knee injury at the Asian Cup.

Maika Hamano, who scored the winner for Japan in last weekend's final against Australia, will be available for selection alongside her international teammate Toko Koga.

Arsenal Women possible starting lineup:

Borbe; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe; Maanum, Little, Caldentey; Kelly, Foord, Russo

Tottenham Hotspur Women possible starting lineup:

Kop; Wijk, Koga, Bartrip, Nilden; Hamano, Summanen, Gaupset, Vinberg; Holdt, England

We say: Arsenal Women 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur Women

Arsenal will have to quickly recover from their midweek exertions in the Women's Champions League, but while there may be some tiredness in the squad, we still believe the Gunners will have the extra quality required to see off their local rivals on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.