Preview: Chelsea Women vs Arsenal Women - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 30 Mar 2026 21:57 , Last updated: 30 Mar 2026 22:13

A place in the Women's Champions League semi-finals will be on the line when Chelsea Women face Arsenal Women in the quarter-final second leg at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners will carry a two-goal lead into Wednesday's fixture after claiming a 3-1 victory in last week's first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Match preview

Chelsea came into the Women's Champions League knockout rounds with high expectations after progressing straight to the quarter-finals with a third-place finish in the league.

However, they have a mountain to climb to remain in the hunt for their first European trophy after falling to a 3-1 defeat in the first leg of their quarter-final tie against Arsenal.

The Blues at least have recent experience of overturning a two-goal deficit from last season's quarter-final tie against Manchester City, which saw them bounce back from a 2-0 away defeat with a 3-0 success in the second leg.

Sonia Bompastor's side will head into Wednesday's fixture on the back of a seven-goal thriller against Aston Villa at Kingsmeadow, where Sam Kerr, Naomi Girma and Lauren James all found the net in a first half that finished 3-3.

Sjoeke Nuseken proved to be Chelsea's hero, netting an 82nd-minute winner to clinch a 4-3 victory to send her side into second spot in the battle for UWCL qualification.

That dramatic result also represented Chelsea's 17th win in 24 competitive home matches this season (D4, L3).

The Blues will hope home advantage will help them continue their impressive record in the UWCL last-eight, having progressed from each of their last six ties at this stage of the competition.

© Imago / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking to defend the trophy they won with a 1-0 victory over Barcelona in last season's final in Lisbon.

In contrast to their London rivals, the Gunners had to negotiate a knockout playoff round tie after finishing in a point adrift of the top four in the league phase.

Renee Slegers' side ultimately made light work of their playoff clash against Leuven of Belgium, pulling off a 7-1 aggregate victory to set up the UWCL's first-ever knockout game between two teams from the same city.

Arsenal hold a strong advantage ahead of Wednesday's trip to Stamford Bridge after Stina Blackstenius, Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo all found the net in a strong display at the Emirates.

Russo then starred in Saturday's North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, netting a hat-trick inside the opening half hour as the Gunners cruised to a 5-2 victory, moving them into third place in the WSL and just two points adrift of Chelsea with two games in hand.

As a result of their derby day triumph, the Gunners have now won each of their last 11 competitive matches - a run that started with a 2-0 win over Chelsea in January's trip to Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal will be encouraged by the fact that they have advanced from their previous four European two-legged ties when they have built a two-goal lead in the first leg.

Chelsea Women Women's Champions League form:

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Chelsea Women form (all competitions):

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Arsenal Women Women's Champions League form:

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Arsenal Women form (all competitions):

W W W W WW

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Chelsea are expected to be without Nathalie Bjorn, Millie Bright and Mayra Ramírez due to injury.

Forward Aggie Beever-Jones remains a doubt for the second leg after sitting out the last two matches with an injury she sustained in the draw with London City Lionesses.

Erin Cuthbert should come back into midfield after dropping down to the bench for Sunday's eventful win over Villa.

As for the visitors, Arsenal boss Renee Slegers revealed on Friday that Kyra Cooney-Cross will miss the remainder of the season due to personal reasons.

Manuela Zinsberger and Katie Reid remain sidelined with knee injuries, while Leah Williamson is a doubt after being absent from the last three matchday squads.

Anneke Borbe, Emily Fox, Beth Mead and Stina Blackstenius are all in line for recalls after dropping to the bench on Saturday.

Chelsea Women possible starting lineup:

Hampton; Carpenter, Bronze, Girma, Buurman; Walsh; Thompson, Cuthbert, Nusken, James; Kerr

Arsenal Women possible starting lineup:

Borbe; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe; Little, Caldentey; Mead, Russo, Kelly; Blackstenius

We say: Chelsea Women 2-2 Arsenal Women (Arsenal to win 5-3 on aggregate)

Chelsea proved at the weekend that they have the attacking quality to score goals at will, but their defence has looked vulnerable in the last couple of matches, and with that in mind, we think the second leg will produce goals and a result that will send Arsenal through.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.