Preview: Chelsea Women vs Arsenal Women - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 23 Jan 2026 00:46 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 11:29

Arsenal Women will make the short trip to Stamford Bridge for Saturday's London derby against Chelsea Women.

The Gunners are sitting in third spot in the Women's Super League table, while the Blues are four points better off in second position.

Match preview

Chelsea face a real battle to win a seventh consecutive WSL title, with six points separating them from leaders Manchester City after winning eight, drawing three and losing one of their 12 league games this season.

The Blues have won and recorded commanding victories in their two WSL matches since losing to Everton on December 7, dispatching Brighton & Hove Albion via a 3-0 scoreline before thrashing West Ham United 5-0.

Those victories have formed part of a seven-game winning run in all competitions, with their most recent success taking place in the Women's League Cup semi-finals against Manchester City.

Wieke Kaptein's 41st-minute effort proved enough to guide Chelsea to a narrow 1-0 victory, setting up a final clash against Manchester United in March.

After keeping their hopes alive of retaining the League Cup, Sonia Bompastor's side will turn their focus to a tricky test against London rivals Arsenal, who they have beaten in each of their previous four competitive home meetings.

The Blues will feel that they have the quality to negate Arsenal's attacking quality, considering they boast the WSL's best defensive record with just six league goals conceded this term.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

In contrast to Chelsea, the Gunners will need to pick themselves up from a midweek defeat after they fell short in their League Cup semi-final meeting with Manchester United at Meadow Park.

Elisabeth Terland broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time, before Arsenal's hopes of turning the tie in their favour were dealt a blow by Olivia Smith's 61st-minute dismissal for two bookable offences.

The Gunners ultimately failed in their quest to find a leveller as their nine-game unbeaten run came to a disappointing end.

Arsenal will now turn their attention to their bid to secure a top-three finish, with only goal difference keeping them above Tottenham Hotspur, while they are just a point better off than Man United in fifth spot.

The Gunners will be desperate to avoid dropping points this weekend, but that could prove tricky as they have not won an away game against Chelsea since running out 5-0 winners in October 2018.

They did at least avoid defeat in the reverse meeting between the two rivals in November, when Alessia Russo netted an 87th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea Women Women's Super League form:

W D D L W W

Chelsea Women form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Arsenal Women Women's Super League form:

W D D W W D

Arsenal Women form (all competitions):

W W W D W L

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

The hosts are unable to call upon Kadeisha Buchanan, Nathalie Bjorn, Niamh Charles, Catarina Macario and Mayra Ramirez.

Midfielder Keira Walsh is closing in on a return to fitness, but it remains to be seen whether she will be ready for Saturday’s fixture.

Attacker Lauren James is in contention to start after coming off the bench to play for around half-an-hour in the League Cup semi-final win over Man City.

As for Arsenal, Slegers remains without the services of Katie Reid, Manuela Zinsberger and Chloe Kelly.

Leah Williamson will miss a second consecutive game with a calf issue, while Emily Fox remains a doubt after she sat out Wednesday’s League Cup defeat.

Smith’s dismissal against Manchester United means that she will serve a one-match ban for Sunday’s fixture.

Chelsea Women possible starting lineup:

Hampton; Bronze, Bright, Girma; Carpenter, Cuthbert, James, Nusken, Baltimore; Kerr, Thompson

Arsenal Women possible starting lineup:

Van Domselaar; Hinds, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe; Little, Caldentey; Mead, Russo, Foord; Blackstenius

We say: Chelsea Women 2-1 Arsenal Women

Chelsea were denied a narrow win by a late Russo equaliser in November's meeting at the Emirates, but with home advantage now in their favour, we think that the Blues will do enough to claim all three points, especially as they have won each of their last four head-to-head home games.

