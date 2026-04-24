Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: Date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 24 Apr 2026 22:54

Looking to bolster their push for Champions League qualification, struggling Premier League champions Liverpool will welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield on Saturday.

Arne Slot's Reds claimed a vital 2-1 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby last Sunday, thanks to an excellent opener from Mohamed Salah and a 100th-minute winner from captain Virgil van Dijk.

Meanwhile, Oliver Glasner's Eagles reached the Conference League semi-finals after beating Fiorentina 4-2 on aggregate last week, though they followed that success with a disappointing 0-0 draw against West Ham United.

Here, Sports Mole provides all you need to know about how to watch Liverpool's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

What time does Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace kick off?

This match will kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday, April 25 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace being played?

The Eagles will travel to Anfield, Liverpool's iconic 61,276-capacity ground that has been home to the club since 1892.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace in the UK

TV channels

This clash will not be broadcast live on UK television due to the embargo on Saturday 3:00pm kick offs.

Online streaming

Likewise, the game will not be available to stream live in the UK.

However, full-match replays will be accessible in the evening on Liverpool's ALL RED Video service and the Londoners' PalaceTV+.

Highlights

Highlights will be posted on the SkySports app shortly after full time, before being uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

Alternatively, fans can catch Match of the Day at 10:30pm on BBC One for highlights and analysis of all of Saturday's Premier League action.

What is at stake for Liverpool and Crystal Palace?

With five games to play, Liverpool currently sit fifth, and are closing in on Champions League qualification given that they are now five points above sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion, six clear of seventh-placed Bournemouth, and eight beyond eighth-placed Chelsea.

However, the Reds have lost four of their last six games across all competitions - as well as winning just three of their last nine - and are by no means secure in the top five, especially considering that the Seagulls have won four of their five most recent Premier League outings.

Securing another victory on Saturday could prove crucial for Slot's side, who could be under serious pressure should Palace come out on top at Anfield for the second time this season.

As for Glasner's Eagles, they are 13th ahead of this weekend's round of games, but are just seven points off the top six having played at least one game fewer than every other club in the Premier League.

A run of wins could propel the Londoners back into Europe for the second season running, and after beating Liverpool three times this term - August's Community Shield triumph at Wembley, 2-1 at Selhurst Park in September and 3-0 at Anfield in October's EFL Cup meeting - Saturday's visitors will be confident on their trip to face the champions.