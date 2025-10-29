Liverpool's poor run of form continues with a 3-0 defeat in the EFL Cup against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday, their sixth loss in seven games.

Crystal Palace trounced Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, condemning the hosts to their sixth defeat in seven games.

Liverpool's unfamiliar back three caused confusion amongst the visitors, but the Eagles still managed to head into the half-time interval with a lead thanks to Ismaila Sarr, who found himself unmarked in the box late in the first half.

The goalscorer netted his second just before the break after good combination play with Yeremy Pino in front of Liverpool's box, scoring his fifth goal in his last three games against the Merseysiders.

Amara Nallo came on a substitute for the Reds in the 67th minute but was sent off with just over 10 minutes remaining on the clock after he brought down Justin Devenny, who was through on goal.

Pino then put the icing on the cake with his side's third, curling his shot into the bottom-right corner and sending his team into the quarter-finals of the competition.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

It would not have been surprising had Liverpool struggled in the opening periods considering they changed 10 of the starting XI that played against Brentford last Saturday, but they were undoubtedly bright in the first moments of Wednesday's clash.

Lining up in a back three, the Reds were not particularly threatening in the final third, but they were at least able to stifle the visitors until the closing stages of the first half.

It is not clear if boss Arne Slot will use the same system on the weekend, but his decision to rest so many key stars means anything other than a win against Aston Villa on Saturday would put him under serious pressure.

Palace demonstrated in 2024-25 that they are capable of winning domestic cup competitions, and it would not be surprising if they managed to go far in the EFL Cup in 2025-26.

It remains to be seen if the Eagles can continue playing so many key players without picking up more injuries, though Oliver Glasner has so far navigated his side's busy schedule well.

LIVERPOOL VS. CRYSTAL PALACE HIGHLIGHTS

Ismaila Sarr goal vs. Liverpool (40th min, Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace)

Daniel Munoz makes a late dart into the penalty area and forces the ball to bounce off Joe Gomez and into the path of an unmarked Sarr, who fires a low effort into the bottom-right corner from the middle of the box.

Palace lead!

Ismaila Sarr goal vs. Liverpool (45th min, Liverpool 0-2 Crystal Palace)

Sarr flicks the ball to Pino in front of the hosts' penalty area before receiving a return pass, and the forward finds himself free inside the box before slotting home in the bottom-right corner again.

That could be enough for a win!

79th min: Amara Nallo (Liverpool) red card

Jean-Philippe Mateta sends Devenny through on goal, and the Palace youngster is brought down by Liverpool centre-back Nallo, who is shown a straight red card.

Two red cards in his last two games for Liverpool!

Yeremy Pino goal vs. Liverpool (87th min, Liverpool 0-3 Crystal Palace)



Yeremy Pino makes it three for Palace! ? pic.twitter.com/BZW7KrGPox

— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 29, 2025

Crystal Palace win the ball in the middle of the pitch and find Pino on the left side of the box, and the forward dribbles into the penalty area before cutting inside on his right foot and curling an effort low into the right side of the net.

A deserved goal for Pino!

MAN OF THE MATCH - ISMAILA SARR

Sarr proved to be the difference maker once again, scoring twice against Liverpool for Crystal Palace, with the forward finding the back of the net five times in his past three outings against the Reds.

The attacker was brought off in the 62nd minute, but he still produced the most shots (five) and the most touches in the opposition penalty area (five), while he also won three of his four ground duels.

LIVERPOOL VS. CRYSTAL PALACE MATCH STATS

Possession: Liverpool 59%-41% Crystal Palace

Shots: Liverpool 8-15 Crystal Palace

Shots on target: Liverpool 1-9 Crystal Palace

Corners: Liverpool 3-2 Crystal Palace

Fouls: Liverpool 12-15 Crystal Palace

BEST STATS



Ismaïla Sarr against Liverpool this season ? August 10: scores against Liverpool in the Community Shield September 27: scores against Liverpool in the Premier League October 29: scores twice against Liverpool in the EFL Cup pic.twitter.com/BkuoAoPONP

— B/R Football (@brfootball) October 29, 2025



Amara Nallo has played 16 minutes for Liverpool's senior team and has been sent off twice.

— Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) October 29, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Liverpool are set for a spell at Anfield, with a Premier League clash to come on Saturday against Aston Villa, before they then play Real Madrid on Tuesday in the Champions League.

Crystal Palace will welcome Brentford to Selhurst Park on Saturday in the league, and the Eagles will remain at home when they host AZ Alkmaar on November 6 in the Conference League.

No Data Analysis info