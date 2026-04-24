Team News: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 24 Apr 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 24 Apr 2026 15:00

Seeking an unprecedented fourth straight victory over Liverpool in all competitions, Crystal Palace head to Anfield for Saturday's Premier League showdown.

The Eagles drew 0-0 with West Ham United on Monday, shortly after the Reds' last-gasp 2-1 Merseyside derby win over Everton, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

LIVERPOOL

Out: Giorgi Mamardashvili (knee), Alisson Becker (unspecified), Wataru Endo (ankle), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (ACL)

Doubtful: Joe Gomez (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Woodman; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (muscle), Evann Guessand (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh)

Doubtful: Adam Wharton (adductor)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Lacroix; Munoz, Hughes, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Johnson; Mateta