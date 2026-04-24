Crystal Palace injury news: Huge boost confirmed, team selection update from Oliver Glasner before Liverpool clash

By Oliver Thomas | 24 Apr 2026 15:46

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has provided a positive update on the fitness of Adam Wharton ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

The England international picked up a groin injury during the Conference League quarter-final second leg away in Fiorentina just over a week ago.

Wharton was then absent from the Eagles’ goalless stalemate with West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday, but Glasner has confirmed that the midfielder is available for selection this weekend.

"Adam [Wharton] is good. He is fit and trained yesterday without any issues, so he’ll be available for Liverpool,” Glasner told reporters at a press conference on Friday.

Wharton is considered a key player for Crystal Palace and his development at Selhurst Park is understood to have caught the attention of several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City.

The 22-year-old has played 28 times for the Eagles in the Premier League this season, assisting five goals, and he could start in centre-midfield alongside either Will Hughes, Daichi Kamada or Jefferson Lerma on Saturday.

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Glasner issues positive updates on Wharton, Clyne before Anfield trip

Elsewhere on the injury front, Glasner has confirmed that there are no new problems to report, but Eddie Nketiah (thigh) and Evann Guessand (knee) remain sidelined.

“All the others are the same, so we’ve got no new injury concerns, which is good news,” said the Austrian. “Of course, two injuries we still have are Eddie Nketiah and Evann Guessand, so they will miss this game.”

Meanwhile, right-back Nathaniel Clyne had emerged as a doubt due to illness, but Glasner is hopeful that he will be ready to be involved against Liverpool.

"One question mark we have is Nathaniel Clyne," he added. "He was ill yesterday, but then was better in the evening. He’s being assessed at the moment, but also it looks like he is available.”

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: Glasner set to name strong starting lineup

While many Palace fans will have one eye on next week’s Conference League semi-final showdown with Shakhtar Donetsk, Glasner has insisted that this European fixture will have no impact on his team selection against Liverpool.

"No, no. Saturday to Thursday feels like it's a very long spell in between,” said Glasner. “We're just preparing for the Liverpool game and just talking to the players."

Unbeaten in their last four Premier League games, Crystal Palace sit 13th in the table and six points behind seventh-placed Bournemouth with two games in hand on the Cherries.

A late push for Europe remains in sight for the Eagles, who have already beaten Saturday’s opponents Liverpool three times this season, including a 3-0 victory at Anfield in the EFL Cup fourth round in October.