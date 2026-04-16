Liverpool issue Hugo Ekitike injury statement as Arne Slot sent new transfer demand

By Ben Knapton | 16 Apr 2026 11:45

Liverpool have confirmed the devastating news that Hugo Ekitike has suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon and will miss the upcoming World Cup with France.

The striker went down of his own accord in Tuesday's 2-0 Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain, sparking immediate concern from players on both sides.

Ekitike was seen making a snapping gesture with his hands to the Liverpool physios, suggesting that he had suffered a serious Achilles or ankle issue before being stretchered off the field.

Following various reports claiming that the France international had indeed sustained a season-ending rupture, Liverpool confirmed the diagnosis in a medical update on Thursday morning.

"Liverpool FC can confirm Hugo Ekitike has sustained a serious Achilles injury," the Reds said in a statement. "The forward had to be substituted during the first half of Tuesday's Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield after a slip on the turf.

Liverpool confirm Achilles tendon injury for Hugo Ekitike

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

"Scans on the issue have subsequently confirmed a rupture of the Achilles tendon. Ekitike will therefore be sidelined for the remaining weeks of the club season and unable to participate at this summer's World Cup with France.

"Further updates will be provided at the appropriate time, with Hugo receiving the full support of everyone at LFC."

Ekitike's debut Liverpool season comes to a premature end with the Frenchman boasting 17 goals and six assists from 45 matches for Arne Slot's side, including 11 strikes in 28 Premier League fixtures.

The 23-year-old will not only miss the rest of the season and the World Cup, but also the first half of the 2026-27 season, as his entire recovery process is expected to take between eight and nine months.

Ekitike joins Alisson Becker, Wataru Endo, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni in the Liverpool treatment room, although the former is expected to return to action before the end of the month.

Do Liverpool need to sign another striker after Hugo Ekitike blow?

© Iconsport / PA Images

When it rains it pours at Anfield, and the downfall was certainly torrential in both the literal and figurative sense on Tuesday, as Liverpool lost their top scorer to the cruellest of cruel injuries.

Arne Slot has at least welcomed Alexander Isak back from his December leg fracture, but the Swede has only been building his fitness back up slowly and was permitted to play just 45 minutes against PSG in midweek.

Ekitike's injury therefore raises another concern for Slot when it comes to managing Isak's fitness, as Jayden Danns has also been plagued by hamstring issues of late, but Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah are alternatives in the number nine position, for this season at least.

However, Liverpool will currently go into next season with Isak as their only senior number nine for the first half of the campaign, so Ekitike's crushing blow could force the Reds to enter the market for an established backup - be it on a permanent or short-term loan deal.

Liverpool could alternatively promote 18-year-old talent Will Wright, who boasts nine goal involvements from 14 Premier League 2 games for the Under-21s this season, but a new senior centre-forward must surely now be on Richard Hughes's agenda.