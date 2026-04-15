Liverpool transfer news: Reds among only three clubs given July deadline to sign £55m centre-back

By Lewis Blain | 15 Apr 2026 13:45

Liverpool could have a rare opportunity to strengthen their defence this summer, with one of Europe’s top centre-backs suddenly available for a limited period.

The Reds are understood to be among a select group of clubs capable of triggering a special release clause.

But if they want to make their move, they may have to act quickly.

Liverpool one of three teams able to activate Nico Schlotterbeck release clause

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Liverpool are one of only three clubs able to activate a release clause in the contract of Nico Schlotterbeck.

According to reports in Germany, the Borussia Dortmund defender has a clause worth in the region of approximately £55 million.

However, the clause is only valid for a limited time and is due to expire around July 19th, shortly after the World Cup final.

LaLiga giants Real Madrid are also believed to be among the select clubs with the option to activate the clause, putting pressure on Liverpool if they are serious about a deal.

The third club is unknown at this stage, but isn't thought to be German rivals Bayern Munich.

At just 26, Schlotterbeck is entering his prime and has established himself as one of the Bundesliga’s standout defenders thanks to his aggression, passing range and comfort playing in a high defensive line.

Should Liverpool swoop for Nico Schlotterbeck before July 19th deadline?

© Imago

Liverpool should seriously consider making a move for Nico Schlotterbeck before the clause expires.

Although Ibrahima Konate now looks increasingly likely to sign a new contract, there are still questions over whether he is the long-term ideal partner for Virgil van Dijk.

And while Van Dijk remains Liverpool’s leader, at 35, he will not be around forever. The club need to think about the future of their defence, and Schlotterbeck looks tailor-made for the next era.

For around £55 million, Liverpool would be signing an experienced international who is comfortable on the ball, aggressive in duels and suited to the demands of playing for a top side.

That is not an easy profile to find, and if Liverpool wait until after July 19th, they may miss their chance entirely.