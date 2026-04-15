Man United hit with 'major blow' for Chelsea clash as Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez suspension verdicts are 'delivered'

By Matt Law | 15 Apr 2026 13:24 , Last updated: 15 Apr 2026 13:28

Manchester United are set to be without the services of both Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez for Saturday's Premier League clash against Chelsea.

The Red Devils are appealing the red card that Martinez was handed for pulling Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hair in Monday night's Premier League contest with Leeds United.

However, according to The Athletic, Man United are unlikely to be successful when it comes to the appeal, with the Argentina international set to be suspended for the team's next three Premier League games.

In a further blow, the report claims that Maguire is set to receive an additional one-game suspension by the Football Association following his red card against Bournemouth.

Maguire was suspended for the clash against Leeds but had been due to return at Stamford Bridge - that will seemingly no longer be the case, with the Englishman's complaints after his red card at Bournemouth set to see him handed an additional one-game ban for improper conduct.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Maguire, Martinez 'both suspended' for Chelsea clash

As a result, it is expected that Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven will line up in the middle of the defence against Chelsea on Saturday night, with Matthijs de Ligt still injured.

Yoro has been a regular of late due to Martinez's absence, with the Frenchman now on 30 appearances for the season, but Heaven has only featured 15 times this term.

Heaven is in line to make his ninth Premier League start of the campaign.

Man United would have Maguire back for the clash against Brentford on April 27, but Martinez would be missing until the game with Sunderland on May 9.

© Imago

Yoro, Heaven set to start as Man United centre-backs vs. Chelsea

It is a big ask for Yoro, 20, and Heaven, 19, to feature as the starting centre-backs against Chelsea, but both will now be given the opportunity to make their mark in a huge match.

Man United are currently third in the Premier League table, seven points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea in the battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.