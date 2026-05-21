Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'join race' for in-demand Premier League forward

By Darren Plant | 21 May 2026 15:48

Chelsea are reportedly ready to join the race to sign Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi.

The Blues are currently still battling to earn European qualification for 2025-26, something that would be guaranteed if they beat Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

Nevertheless, with Xabi Alonso having been confirmed as the club's new head coach from 2026-27 onwards, transfer plans are being formulated behind the scenes.

One of the reasons why Alonso has accepted the Chelsea job is an alleged willingness from the club's recruitment team to only acquire players that the Spaniard gives the green light to signing.

According to the Daily Mail, Kroupi is seemingly very much on Chelsea's radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea join Kroupi race

Earlier this week, Kroupi scored the 13th goal of his maiden Premier League campaign as Bournemouth earned a 1-1 draw against Manchester City.

As a result the Cherries will be participating in a European competition for the first time in their history next season.

Arsenal are one of the clubs that have been heavily linked with the 19-year-old, who was in the news this week for turning down the opportunity to switch international allegiances ahead of the World Cup.

Bournemouth are said to have no intention of cashing in on the starlet, who has a long-term contract at the Vitality Stadium.

However, it remains to be seen how they, or Kroupi, will react if a bidding war ensues during the summer.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Would Kroupi entertain Chelsea transfer?

Regardless of whether Chelsea qualify for Europe, there is renewed optimism at Stamford Bridge with the appointment of Alonso viewed as a massive coup.

That is not to say, however, that Kroupi would benefit from moving to Chelsea at this stage of his career.

Despite his outstanding form in the Premier League, the France Under-21 international would not be a certain starter under Alonso.

Therefore, it makes little sense to move to the West Londoners. In general, Kroupi should stay put at Bournemouth for an historic 2026-27 unless he is provided with assurances that he would be first-choice at a different club.

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