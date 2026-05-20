Chelsea suffer transfer setback as Blues 'fall behind' London club in race for 19-year-old Bundesliga star

By Ben Sully | 20 May 2026 19:59

Chelsea have reportedly fallen behind Brentford in the race to sign Koln attacker Said El Mala.

The 19-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 campaign in the German top flight after returning from a loan spell with Viktoria Koln last summer.

El Mala scored 13 goals in 34 Bundesliga appearances, six more than any of his Koln teammates.

The youngster, who also provided four assists, also showcased his attacking versatility by operating as a winger, attacking midfielder and centre forward during different stages of the season.

Not only has El Mala caught the attention of Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann, but he has also emerged as a potential transfer target for a number of Premier League clubs.

© Imago / Noah Wedel

Brentford steal march on Chelsea in El Mala race

Chelsea are among those showing an interest as they look to bring in attacking reinforcements ahead of Xabi Alonso's first season in charge.

However, according to TEAMtalk, the Blues are trailing Brentford in the race to sign the German teenager this summer.

The Bees have already been in contact with El Mala's camp and are said to be 'working hard' to seal a transfer for a player who is also attracting interest from Brighton & Hove Albion.

El Mala is understood to be open to a move to the Gtech Community Stadium, having been impressed by the club's reputation for developing up-and-coming talent.

Brentford are now preparing to open 'formal' negotiations with Koln, although it remains to be seen whether they can reach an agreement over a transfer fee.

© Imago / Sportimage

What is El Mala's asking price?

The Bundesliga side are believed to be demanding upwards of €50m (£43.3m) to part ways with one of their most prized assets.

Koln are in a relatively strong negotiating position, with El Mala's current contract set to run until the summer of 2030.

The Bees are capable of meeting Koln's asking price, and they will be aware that negotiations need to progress quickly if they are to fend off rival interest.

Brentford will be hoping to sweeten the deal by offering El Mala the chance to play European football, but that will depend on the outcome of the final day of the Premier League season.

Keith Andrews's side are sitting in ninth spot and outside the Conference League place on goal difference ahead of Sunday's away clash with Liverpool.

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