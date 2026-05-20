Barcelona 'agree' Marcus Rashford personal terms as La Liga champions devise plan for Man United transfer talks

By Ben Sully | 20 May 2026 19:35 , Last updated: 20 May 2026 19:37

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement over personal terms with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The England international has not always been a starter during his loan spell with the Blaugrana, but he has still managed to showcase his quality in the final third this season.

Rashford has scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 48 competitive appearances for Barcelona, including 15 goal contributions in 31 La Liga outings.

Earlier this month, the England international netted a stunning free-kick in a 2-0 title-clinching victory over Barcelona's biggest rivals, Real Madrid.

As it stands, Rashford will return to Man United at the end of the season, but he is keen to convert his loan switch into a permanent move to Barcelona.

© Imago / Joan Gosa

Rashford agrees personal terms with Rashford

However, the Blaugrana are unwilling to pay the £26m option to buy clause that was agreed between the two clubs last summer.

According to Sport, Barcelona have cleared one obstacle in their quest to extend Rashford's stay in Catalonia.

The report claims that the Man United forward has reached an agreement over personal terms that will see him take a pay cut and distribute his salary over a certain period to stay within the club's wage limit.

However, Barcelona still have work to do in club-to-club negotiations, with Man United reluctant to compromise on the £26m fee, especially as it would be paid over three years.

© Imago / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Barcelona devise plan in search for Man United compromise

That said, the Premier League giants are aware of Rashford's preference to stay in Barcelona rather than return to Old Trafford ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The Catalan giants are said to be considering a number of options in a bid to find a breakthrough in negotiations with Man United, including another loan move.

In contrast to the current loan agreement, Barcelona's proposal includes a mandatory buy option at the end of the season, but at a lower price than the current purchase clause.

Barcelona's bitter rivals, Real Madrid, may be keeping a close eye on Rashford's situation, with Jose Mourinho believed to be keen to recruit the forward once he takes over the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu.

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