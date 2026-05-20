Barcelona transfer news: £87m Chelsea star tells Blues he wants to grab 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' to join La Liga champions

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'Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' - £87m Chelsea star tells Blues he wants Barcelona move
© Iconsport / Alamy, Daniel Weir, Sports Press Photo, SPP Sport Press Photo, Alamy Live News

Joao Pedro has reportedly informed Chelsea that he wants to make the move to Barcelona during this summer's transfer window.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed an impressive first season at Chelsea following a move from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer, scoring 20 goals and registering nine assists in 49 appearances for the Blues in all competitions.

Pedro has 15 goals and eight assists in 34 Premier League matches this season, but he has not done enough to secure a spot in the Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Barcelona are believed to have identified Pedro as their number one choice to replace the outgoing Robert Lewandowski during this summer's transfer window.

”I’m happy for the send-off Robert has had. He’s a great person and a top player. We need to look for a 9 who fits our philosophy, but the most important thing is that he scores goals,” Barcelona boss Hansi Flick told reporters on Sunday when asked about a potential replacement for Lewandowski.

© Imago / News Images

Barcelona want Pedro 'to replace' Lewandowski this summer

”We have to wait. What I’m convinced of is that we have very good players who have given us and will give us a lot.”

According to Mundo Deportivo, Pedro is aware that he is Barcelona's number one choice this summer, and the attacker has made it clear to Chelsea that he wants to be given the 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' to join the Catalan giants.

The report claims that Barcelona's sporting director Deco has been in discussions with Pedro's agent 'for weeks', with Chelsea thought to value the attacker at €100m (£87m).

Chelsea will be absent from the Champions League next season, while Pedro allegedly believes that a move to Barcelona would significantly boost his chances of being involved with Brazil moving forward.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Pedro has missed out on the Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup

In a statement on Instagram, Pedro said: “I tried to give my best at all times. Unfortunately, it wasn’t possible to fulfil this dream of representing my country in a World Cup, but I remain calm and focused, as I always try to be.

“Joys and frustrations are part of football. From now on, I wish good luck to everyone who is there and I will be just another fan cheering for them to bring the sixth title home.”

Explaining his decision, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters: “I understand that they say that European football is different, more intense, but you have to consider a lot of things.

“To play here (in Brazil) is very difficult; you have a tight schedule, trips, the heat… Obviously, I am sad for Joao Pedro, who for the season he made in Europe probably deserved to be in this list, but sadly, with all the consciousness, respect, and competence, we chose other players.”

Pedro has scored 87 goals and registered 29 assists in 267 career appearances at club level, but he has failed to find the back of the net in his previous eight caps for Brazil - the last of which came at the start of April against Croatia.

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