Marcus Rashford ready to 'abandon' contract plan to seal summer Barcelona move

By Carter White | 18 May 2026 16:53 , Last updated: 18 May 2026 16:54

Marcus Rashford is reportedly prepared to complete a drastic action in order to secure a permanent move to Barcelona this summer.

The 28-year-old is currently spending the 2025-26 campaign on loan at the Camp Nou club from Manchester United, who are assured of a top-three finish in the Premier League and European qualification.

The Red Devils have managed to seal a highly-anticipated return to the Champions League, in which they will rub shoulders with the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain next term.

Focusing on the Barca matter at the moment, Rashford is known to be extremely happy at the La Liga giants, who secured the Spanish crown with a comfortable victory over Los Blancos last weekend.

During the 2025-26 campaign, Rashford has netted eight goals and provided seven assists across 31 top-flight clashes for Hansi Flick's side, as well as five goals in the Champions League this term.

© Imago / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Rashford to 'abandon' plan to pursue Barca dream

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United are demanding around £26m for the services of attacker Rashford on a permanent deal ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

It is understood that the Red Devils and Barcelona have been locked in discussions regarding the 28-year-old for the past few months, with the latter unwilling to meet the former's valuation of the player.

Despite this, the report claims that Rashford has already agreed a three-year contract at Camp Nou, now awaiting the two clubs to reach an agreement in order for the switch to be finally completed.

In a new twist, it is believed that the England international is willing to extend his deal to five years, allowing Barca to spread the cost of the transfer fee across a further two campaigns, reducing the financial burden.

Even though Ruben Amorim is no longer at the Theatre of Dreams, Rashford supposedly has no intention of returning to Man Utd to fight for his place ahead of the 2026-27 campaign in England.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Rashford's replacements

Bagging 25 goal contributions in all competitions this season, Rashford is an elite top-flight attacker and could be a useful tool in the kit of head coach Michael Carrick at the Theatre of Dreams.

However, it appears that the 28-year-old's Red Devils ship has firmly sailed, with the Premier League challengers replacing their academy sweetheart during the most recent summer transfer window.

Both arriving at Old Trafford boasting Premier League experience and success, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha has proven to be excellent signings for the 20-time English champions this term.

Vote in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards!

Cast your votes for the 2025-26 Sports Mole Reader Awards' below - pick your Premier League player of the season, worst signing of the season, European player of the season and more.

Voting will be open until 11pm on Sunday, May 24, and the winners will be announced on Monday, May 25!