Arsenal receive injury boost for Crystal Palace fixture as defender taken off in Brentford game

Arsenal have been handed a potential injury boost in their pursuit of the Premier League title over the next week.
The Gunners are tumbling towards the final two matches of the top-flight campaign, scheduled to face already-relegated Burnley at the Emirates on Monday night, when everyone in attendance will be expecting a home win.
The visiting Clarets recently sacked long-serving manager Scott Parker, putting Michael Jackson in charge until the conclusion of the campaign, with the interim boss seeing out the remainder of a woeful term.
As has been the case with Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2025-26, the Turf Moor club have barely laid a glove on the Premier League, with neutral supporters unlikely to notice Burnley's absence next season.
The Clarets have once again failed to provide any value to England's top division other than being an easy fixture for title-chasing teams such as Arsenal, who will be raring to advantage in North London.
Arsenal receive injury boost ahead of Palace clash
After facing whipping boys Burnley on Monday night, Arsenal conclude the 2025-26 domestic campaign at Selhurst Park, where Crystal Palace will be looking to avoid a trophy lift on their own patch.
It appears that the Gunners could be in line for a significant injury boost ahead of that all-London fixture, with Eagles centre-back Chris Richards forced off over the weekend against Brentford due to an ankle injury.
The United States international played just 29 minutes at the Gtech Community Stadium before clashing awkwardly with Brentford marksman Igor Tudor, leading to the defender's exit from the contest.
Speaking to the media following the 2-2 draw in West London, Palace boss Oliver Glasner provided an early update on the condition of the centre-back, who has impressed in the Premier League this term.
"He twisted his ankle. I think he got Thiago landing on his ankle and then it twisted. It is quite swollen, so we have to assess it further, but hopefully he can return in the midweek," said Glasner.
Palace last won a Premier League match at Selhurst Park on April 12, when a late brace from France international Jean Philippe-Mateta completed a 2-1 comeback success over Newcastle United.
Palace's player dilemma
Sitting 15th in the Premier League standings, Crystal Palace have little left to play for on the domestic scene - a factor that should help Arsenal win at Selhurst Park on the final day of the term.
However, the Eagles are still in the running for silverware, facing La Liga outfit Rayo Vallecano in the final of the Conference League at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig just three days after that Gunners meeting.
As a result, you can envisage a reality in which Palace rest a star player such as Richards next Sunday, seriously boosting Arsenal's chances of securing a title-winning victory at Selhurst Park.
Vote in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards!
Cast your votes for the 2025-26 Sports Mole Reader Awards' below - pick your Premier League player of the season, worst signing of the season, European player of the season and more.
Voting will be open until 11pm on Sunday, May 24, and the winners will be announced on Monday, May 25!
Readers’ Awards
Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26
Vote for your winners across 11 categories — all optional
Thank you for voting!
Your votes have been recorded. Check back on Sports Mole soon to find out who our readers crowned the winners of the 2025‑26 season.Sports Mole Readers’ Awards 2025‑26
Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26Voting opens Monday, May 18
Voting for the Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26 is not yet open. Come back on Monday, May 18 at 6am BST to cast your votes across all 11 categories.Opens Monday, May 18 — 6am BST
Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26Voting has now closed
Thank you to everyone who took part in the Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26. Voting closed on Sunday, May 24 at 11pm BST. Winners will be announced on Monday, May 25.Results announced Monday, May 25