Arsenal receive injury boost for Crystal Palace fixture as defender taken off in Brentford game

By Carter White | 18 May 2026 17:13

Arsenal have been handed a potential injury boost in their pursuit of the Premier League title over the next week.

The Gunners are tumbling towards the final two matches of the top-flight campaign, scheduled to face already-relegated Burnley at the Emirates on Monday night, when everyone in attendance will be expecting a home win.

The visiting Clarets recently sacked long-serving manager Scott Parker, putting Michael Jackson in charge until the conclusion of the campaign, with the interim boss seeing out the remainder of a woeful term.

As has been the case with Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2025-26, the Turf Moor club have barely laid a glove on the Premier League, with neutral supporters unlikely to notice Burnley's absence next season.

The Clarets have once again failed to provide any value to England's top division other than being an easy fixture for title-chasing teams such as Arsenal, who will be raring to advantage in North London.

© Imago / Action Plus

Arsenal receive injury boost ahead of Palace clash

After facing whipping boys Burnley on Monday night, Arsenal conclude the 2025-26 domestic campaign at Selhurst Park, where Crystal Palace will be looking to avoid a trophy lift on their own patch.

It appears that the Gunners could be in line for a significant injury boost ahead of that all-London fixture, with Eagles centre-back Chris Richards forced off over the weekend against Brentford due to an ankle injury.

The United States international played just 29 minutes at the Gtech Community Stadium before clashing awkwardly with Brentford marksman Igor Tudor, leading to the defender's exit from the contest.

Speaking to the media following the 2-2 draw in West London, Palace boss Oliver Glasner provided an early update on the condition of the centre-back, who has impressed in the Premier League this term.

"He twisted his ankle. I think he got Thiago landing on his ankle and then it twisted. It is quite swollen, so we have to assess it further, but hopefully he can return in the midweek," said Glasner.

Palace last won a Premier League match at Selhurst Park on April 12, when a late brace from France international Jean Philippe-Mateta completed a 2-1 comeback success over Newcastle United.

© Iconsport / Craig Mercer

Palace's player dilemma

Sitting 15th in the Premier League standings, Crystal Palace have little left to play for on the domestic scene - a factor that should help Arsenal win at Selhurst Park on the final day of the term.

However, the Eagles are still in the running for silverware, facing La Liga outfit Rayo Vallecano in the final of the Conference League at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig just three days after that Gunners meeting.

As a result, you can envisage a reality in which Palace rest a star player such as Richards next Sunday, seriously boosting Arsenal's chances of securing a title-winning victory at Selhurst Park.

Vote in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards!

Cast your votes for the 2025-26 Sports Mole Reader Awards' below - pick your Premier League player of the season, worst signing of the season, European player of the season and more.

Voting will be open until 11pm on Sunday, May 24, and the winners will be announced on Monday, May 25!