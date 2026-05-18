Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Oliver Glasner performs surprise U‑turn on squad plans ahead of title‑decider

By Lewis Blain | 18 May 2026 12:53

Arsenal have been handed a potentially significant obstacle in the Premier League title race after Oliver Glasner confirmed he will field a strong Crystal Palace side this weekend.

The Eagles boss had previously hinted he would rotate heavily in the closing weeks of the campaign due to the club’s upcoming Conference League final, but he has now dramatically changed course ahead of Sunday’s huge clash at Selhurst Park.

With the Gunners' title fight with Manchester City set to go right to the wire, Glasner’s decision could have major implications as the 2025/26 draws to its conclusion.

Oliver Glasner shares early Crystal Palace team news for Arsenal clash

© Imago / Sportimage

Speaking after Palace’s 2-2 draw against Brentford, Glasner made it clear he has no intention of resting key players against Arsenal despite the Conference League final looming just days later.

“I will play the strongest team against Arsenal,” Glasner said, via the Evening Standard.

“We do it for us, we don’t do it for City, and we don’t do it for anyone else. We do it for Crystal Palace, and we do it for our fans.

“It’s the last game at Selhurst, they deserve to see a top performance. This is what we want to show against Arsenal, and of course, we will manage the minutes a little bit.”

That marks a notable U-turn from the Austrian, who had previously suggested rotation would be necessary in order to protect players ahead of the European final in Leipzig.

There are, however, still fitness concerns for Palace ahead of Sunday’s clash, with centre-backs Chris Richards and Chadi Riad both forced off injured against Brentford.

A setback for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal?

© Iconsport / PA Images

From Arsenal’s perspective, this is far from ideal.

Many expected Palace to prioritise their upcoming Conference League final and rest several key players, but Glasner’s stance now makes it clear the Gunners will instead face a full‑strength, fully‑motivated side in one of the Premier League’s most hostile environments.

Selhurst Park has long been a notoriously difficult away ground, and Palace’s aggressive, front‑foot approach under Glasner has only made them harder to break down in recent months.

Still, if Arsenal are serious about ending their 22‑year wait for a Premier League title, these are exactly the hurdles they must clear.

Arteta’s players have repeatedly spoken about proving they belong among Europe’s elite, and title‑winning sides rarely get smooth run‑ins.

In truth, overcoming a full‑strength Palace away from home would only make any potential triumph feel even more deserved.