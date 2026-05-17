Arsenal handed potential huge early boost for Champions League final as PSG star subbed in 27th minute

By Ben Knapton | 17 May 2026 20:52

Arsenal have been handed a potentially huge early injury boost for the Champions League final, as Ousmane Dembele was taken off with an injury in Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 clash with Paris FC on Sunday night.

Despite having already wrapped up the Ligue 1 title, Luis Enrique selected a relatively strong XI for the final gameweek of the domestic season, featuring Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola up front.

However, the Spaniard's decision may have backfired horribly, as Ballon d'Or winner Dembele lasted just 27 minutes before having to be replaced by Goncalo Ramos.

The France international headed straight down the tunnel rather than join his teammates in the dugout - a worrying sight for PSG supporters with the Champions League final less than two weeks away.

FootMercato believes that Dembele may have been suffering from a muscular strain, although the nature of his injury will remain clouded in uncertainty until Enrique speaks to the press after the game.

Ousmane Dembele suffers injury scare before Champions League final

?❌ AIE AIE AIE ! DEMBELE SORT DU TERRAIN À LA 28EME MINUTE ! À SURVEILLER À QUELQUES JOURS DE LA FINALE DE LIGUE DES CHAMPIONS !https://t.co/PlcI1LlqpF pic.twitter.com/rDdOGdZ1sQ — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) May 17, 2026

The 29-year-old was memorably plagued by multiple fitness issues while representing Barcelona - missing over 100 matches for the Blaugrana - but his body has not let him down so often in his homeland.

Dembele has endured worse luck with injuries this term than in his spectacular 2024-25 season, though, having already sustained two calf problems and a hamstring issue in 2025-26.

The 29-year-old has nevertheless made a major impact when fully fit, coming up with 30 goal contributions in 39 appearances for the reigning European champions, 19 of his own and 11 assists.

Dembele is also expected to lead the line for France at the 2026 World Cup, but it remains to be seen if tonight's issue is serious enough to put his hopes of travelling to North America in jeopardy.

However, Get French Football News are reporting that the attacker's withdrawal was precautionary due to muscular tightness, with PSG likely playing it safe before facing Arsenal on May 30.

How could PSG replace Ousmane Dembele for the Champions League final?

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut/Icon Sport

Should the worst come to the worst and Dembele miss the Champions League final, Ramos would be the most natural replacement for the 29-year-old at the tip of the attack, albeit one lacking the same fear factor.

The Portugal international has managed just 12 goals in 44 appearances this season and has not even started a single Champions League match for Enrique's side, earning just 171 continental minutes as a substitute.

Alternatively, Enrique could deploy a front three comprising Kvaratskhelia, Barcola and Desire Doue, the latter two of whom are capable of deputising as a false nine.

South Korea international Lee Kang-in could also start out wide or through the middle as a wildcard option; the 25-year-old has played nine matches for PSG as a centre-forward, according to Transfermarkt.