PSG win Ligue 1: Why Luis Enrique has secured major boost against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal ahead of Champions League final

By Lewis Nolan | 14 May 2026 01:59

Paris Saint-Germain claimed the 2025-26 Ligue 1 title after they triumphed 2-0 against Lens on Wednesday.

The French champions had to battle for much of the campaign to make sure of their first-placed finsih, with Lens first as recently as matchweek 22.

However, PSG took 22 points from the last 33 points on offer in Ligue 1 to finish first, with their 2-0 win against their title rivals on Wednesday clinching the title.

Luis Enrique's side have 76 points after 33 games, nine more than Lens, and that means they have now won each of the past five league titles, as well as 12 of the past 14.

PSG's domestic success could be bad news for Arsenal, as the French side can now focus on preparing for their upcoming Champions League final against the Gunners at the end of the month.

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut

Why Arsenal now face extra challenge ahead of Champions League final

Arsenal will be expected to win the Premier League title, but they cannot afford to take either of their remaining games against Burnley or Crystal Palace lightly.

The Champions League final is on May 30, and Mikel Arteta's side will play their final Premier League game on May 24 against Palace.

PSG now have the luxury of being able to focus solely on the final despite the fact they will play their last Ligue 1 fixture against Paris FC on May 17.

The extra time on the training pitch could ultimately be decisive by the time they clash with the Lononders, and they will be seen as favourites to win a second consecutive Champions League crown.

© Iconsport / Mickael Chavet/ZUMA Press Wire

Is PSG's Ligue 1 advantage fair when facing English teams?

Ousmane Dembele was recently named Ligue 1 Player of the Year despite having only 1,035 minutes in the top flight this season.

Arsenal boss Arteta has already highlighted the fact that PSG do not have the same workload as English teams, with Declan Rice having played 4,244 minutes in all competitions for Arsenal, whereas Vitinha has played just 3,746 minutes for the French side.

While there is no doubting PSG's quality, they still boast an advantage that Premier League teams do not have, and the intense schedule has arguably been detrimental to English clubs in Europe.