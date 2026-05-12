Arsenal transfer news: PSG in talks over eye-watering Julian Alvarez deal

By Axel Clody | 12 May 2026 11:29

Paris Saint-Germain are pushing hard to land Julian Alvarez this summer, with reports claiming head coach Luis Enrique has personally backed the move.

According to Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, PSG are prepared to go to great lengths to sign the Atletico Madrid star in the next transfer window. Spanish outlet El Chiringuito subsequently added that negotiations between the two clubs are already under way, with Enrique himself said to have held direct talks with the former Manchester City forward.

Alvarez's versatility, high-pressing quality and finishing ability are understood to make him an ideal fit for the French champions' attack. The 25-year-old has scored 20 goals and registered nine assists in 49 appearances for Atletico this season.

£130m asking price could prove a stumbling block

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

Despite PSG's financial firepower, the deal could still prove complicated. El Chiringuito reports that Atletico Madrid are demanding more than €150m (£130m) for a player they purchased for €75m (£65m) in 2024 and who is currently valued at around €90m (£78m) on the open market. Other sources have suggested the asking price could climb even higher.

Atletico's hand is further strengthened by a €500m release clause in Alvarez's contract, though the club acknowledge that figure is unrealistic for any buyer. What is clear is that no sale would be considered below the amount initially invested to sign him.

Arsenal are also understood to be monitoring Alvarez's situation closely. TEAMtalk report that the Gunners have held discreet talks with intermediaries over a potential move, with the Argentina international said to be open to a return to England, provided the destination is London. A

Alvarez keen to leave, Ramos departure would clear the way

© Iconsport

The situation is complicated further by reports that Alvarez himself is open to a departure from the Spanish capital, with his representatives exploring options ahead of the summer.

At PSG, his arrival would likely compensate for the expected exit of Goncalo Ramos, who is understood to be frustrated by his impact substitute role at the Parc des Princes. Should the Portuguese forward depart, Alvarez could form a formidable attacking partnership alongside Ousmane Dembele, who has been operating brilliantly through the middle in recent months.