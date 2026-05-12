Aston Villa transfer news: Two goalkeepers 'added' to Emiliano Martinez replacement shortlist from specific major European league

By Darren Plant | 12 May 2026 10:19

Aston Villa have reportedly identified Robin Risser and Guillaume Restes as potential replacements for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The World Cup winner is already a club legend at Villa Park having made 254 appearances in all competitions, while he is currently bidding to secure Champions League qualification for the club through their position in the Premier League table and Europa League final.

However, despite having a contract in place until 2029, Martinez effectively remains available for transfer due to his high wages and Villa's need to comply with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations.

Over the weekend, the 33-year-old was linked with a transfer to one of Villa's Premier League rivals during the summer transfer window.

According to Footmercato, Unai Emery and the club's recruitment team are taking a look at Ligue 1 for Martinez's replacement.

© Imago

Ligue 1 goalkeepers added to Martinez replacement shortlist

The report alleges that Aston Villa are interested in signing Lens stopper Risser and Toulouse goalkeeper Restes.

In his first season at Lens, 21-year-old Risser has played a pivotal role in keeping the club in a title race with Paris Saint-Germain.

Although Lens remain in second place in the Ligue 1 table, Risser has kept 11 clean sheets and conceded just 33 goals in 32 appearances.

Meanwhile, Restes, who is also 21 years of age, has already racked up 107 outings for Toulouse in all competitions.

Twenty-four clean sheets have come from 96 outings in France's top flight, Restes also a France Under-21 international like Risser.

While Restes has a contract in place until 2028, Risser is tied to Lens until the end of the 2029-30 campaign.

© Imago / PsnewZ

How do Lens, Toulouse feel about Aston Villa interest?

Lens are said to have no interest in entertaining any offers for Risser. They only paid in the region of £4m for his signature last summer.

Signing Restes is reported to be a "much simpler" task, presumably due to his contract situation and the fact that a homegrown talent would bring in a substantial fee.

Despite a specific sum not being mentioned, Martinez would need to be sold for either player to be signed by Villa.