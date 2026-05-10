Saturday's Premier League results and roundup: Aston Villa drop points in Champions League chase as Forest strengthen survival hopes

By Ellis Stevens | 10 May 2026 16:09

The Premier League delivered three exciting fixtures on Sunday afternoon, with all three matchday 36 matches ending all square.

Burnley and Aston Villa, as well as Crystal Palace and Everton, ended 2-2, while Nottingham Forest snatched a late point in a 1-1 stalemate against Newcastle United.

Burnley 2-2 Aston Villa: Villans drop points in Champions League chase

Zian Flemming with an emphatic equaliser for relegated Burnley against Champions League-chasing Villa! ? pic.twitter.com/AnGgsz0zbK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 10, 2026

Aston Villa dropped points in their Champions League chase as relegated Burnley claimed a surprise 2-2 draw at Turf Moor.

A victory for the Villans would have all-but confirmed their place in the top-five, as they would have extended their lead over sixth-placed Bournemouth to six points with just two games remaining.

However, after a disappointing draw with the already-relegated Clarets, Aston Villa hold only a four-point lead over the Cherries in the chase for Champions League football.

Unai Emery's side now face difficult matches against Liverpool and Manchester City, sandwiched around a Europa League final against Freiburg, leaving them in a difficult position to ensure a top-five finish - especially with Bournemouth facing Man City and a more favourable meeting against Nottingham Forest on the final day.

Burnley, meanwhile, end their five-game losing streak with the 2-2 draw, although the Clarets are still searching for their first win since beating Crystal Palace in February.

Jaidon Anthony gave Burnley an early lead inside 10 minutes, only for Aston Villa to come from behind and take the lead thanks to goals from Ross Barkley and Ollie Watkins.

However, the Villans did not lead for long as Zian Flemming netted an emphatic equaliser just two minutes after Watkins' strike, and the game ultimately remained level at 2-2 at the full-time whistle.

Crystal Palace 2-2 Everton: Spoils shared at Selhurst Park

Jean-Philippe Mateta rifles home to provide Palace's second equaliser of the afternoon! ? pic.twitter.com/oSuEi7LxSW — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 10, 2026

Everton and Crystal Palace shared the spoils at Selhurst Park with a 2-2 draw in their Premier League matchday 36 meeting.

The Toffees ultimately failed to move up the table and closer to the European places, with David Moyes' side remaining 10th in the table, although a point means they do edge closer to the top seven.

Everton, who are now winless in their last five Premier League matches, trail seventh-placed Brighton & Hove Albion by four points and sixth-placed Bournemouth by six points, leaving them with plenty of work to do if they are to achieve European qualification in the final two games.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, stopped their slip towards the relegation zone, with the Eagles now leading 18th-placed West Ham United by eight points - meaning Oliver Glasner's side could have their survival confirmed if the Hammers drop points later today.

James Tarkowski got Everton off to a superb start with a goal inside six minutes, only for Ismaila Sarr to hit his 20th of the season across all competitions to equalise for Crystal Palace, leaving the game level at the break.

Everton once again took the lead through a piece of individual brilliance from Beto just after the restart, but Crystal Palace denied the Toffees the chance to move closer to the European places as Jean-Philippe Mateta equalised with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Newcastle United: Forest strengthen survival hopes

Elliot Anderson with a HUGE goal for Nottingham Forest! ? pic.twitter.com/hwy5Wx9ls0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 10, 2026

Nottingham Forest strengthened their Premier League survival hopes with a dramatic 1-1 draw against Newcastle United at the City Ground.

Elliot Anderson's late goal against his former club snatched a draw for the Tricky Trees, narrowly boosting their lead over the relegation zone to seven points - albeit with West Ham United still to play.

Vitor Pereira's side would have been hoping to respond to their midweek Europa League elimination by taking all three points, which could have secured their top-flight survival if either West Ham United or Tottenham Hotspur were to drop points later in the gameweek.

However, a point does mean that if West Ham lose to Arsenal later in the day, the Tricky Trees' Premier League status will be extended for another season.

Forest struggled to take control of the match and were largely second best to a Newcastle United side who were looking to make it back-to-back wins for the first time since early March, following their victory against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

The Magpies dominated for large periods of the encounter and were eventually rewarded for their pressure when Harvey Barnes was sent through and finished past Matz Sels in the 74th minute.

There was, however, to be a late twist, with former Magpies midfielder Anderson fantastically finding the top corner in the 88th-minute to equalise and snatch a 1-1 draw for Nottingham Forest.