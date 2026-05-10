Saturday's Premier League results and roundup: Aston Villa drop points in Champions League chase as Forest strengthen survival hopes

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Sunday's Premier League roundup: Aston Villa drop points in Champions League chase as Forest strengthen survival hopes
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The Premier League delivered three exciting fixtures on Sunday afternoon, with all three matchday 36 matches ending all square.

Burnley and Aston Villa, as well as Crystal Palace and Everton, ended 2-2, while Nottingham Forest snatched a late point in a 1-1 stalemate against Newcastle United.

Burnley 2-2 Aston Villa: Villans drop points in Champions League chase

Crystal Palace 2-2 Everton: Spoils shared at Selhurst Park

Everton once again took the lead through a piece of individual brilliance from Beto just after the restart, but Crystal Palace denied the Toffees the chance to move closer to the European places as Jean-Philippe Mateta equalised with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Newcastle United: Forest strengthen survival hopes

Nottingham Forest strengthened their Premier League survival hopes with a dramatic 1-1 draw against Newcastle United at the City Ground. 

Elliot Anderson's late goal against his former club snatched a draw for the Tricky Trees, narrowly boosting their lead over the relegation zone to seven points - albeit with West Ham United still to play. 

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