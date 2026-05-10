Crystal Palace vs. Everton: Ismaila Sarr repeats 21-year scoring record as transfer verdict issued

By Ben Knapton | 10 May 2026 15:35

Crystal Palace attacker Ismaila Sarr became just the second member of an exclusive Eagles club in Sunday's Premier League showdown with Everton at Selhurst Park.

The 28-year-old came into the contest on the back of helping Oliver Glasner's men reach the 2025-26 Conference League final, scoring for the fifth European game running in Thursday's 2-1 semi-final second-leg win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Sarr has been more prolific in the Conference League than in the Premier League this season, amassing a terrific nine goals in the third-tier European competition, while still posting respectable numbers in the top flight.

The Senegal international sat on seven goals in the Premier League prior to Sunday's visit of Everton, and he increased his total with a landmark strike to equalise against the Toffees.

After James Tarkowski had propelled David Moyes's men into the lead, Sarr combined with Daniel Munoz on the right-hand side and saw one shot blocked, but the rebound fell kindly for the attacker to smash home the leveller.

Ismaila Sarr reaches 20 goals for season for Crystal Palace

Ismaïla Sarr smashes home and Palace are level!



His 20th goal in all competitions this season ?‍? pic.twitter.com/J4ZwJsdC0W — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 10, 2026

In doing so, Sarr moved onto 20 goals for the season across all competitions, becoming just the second Crystal Palace player to hit that mark with the Eagles being a Premier League club.

The first to manage that feat in the Palace jersey was Andy Johnson, who bagged 22 goals in all tournaments during the 2004-05 season, 21 of which came in the Premier League.

In addition to his eight Premier League and nine Conference League goals, Sarr scored in the Community Shield victory over Liverpool and also netted twice against the Reds in the EFL Cup fourth-round win.

However, Sarr has set up just one goal for the Eagles in the 2025-26 campaign, providing the assist for Munoz's opener in October's 2-1 loss away at Everton.

Could Ismaila Sarr leave Crystal Palace this summer?

© Imago / Every Second Media

Some may take Sarr's 20 goals in all tournaments with a pinch of salt, given that just under 50% of them have come in the Conference League; a competition Chelsea outcast Marc Guiu netted six times in last term.

Nevertheless, the 28-year-old is evidently in the prime of his career and has also proven himself as a big-game player, demonstrated by his frequent goals against Liverpool and brace in last season's FA Cup semi-final win over Aston Villa.

La Liga outfit Villarreal are understood to be interested in a summer deal for Sarr, but the winger is under contract at Selhurst Park for another three seasons, and it would take a sizeable fee for the Eagles to consider selling.