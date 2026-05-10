Sunday's Premier League predictions and previews including West Ham vs. Arsenal

By Matt Law | 10 May 2026 00:05 , Last updated: 10 May 2026 00:05

Today's Premier League predictions include Arsenal's trip to West Ham United, and a clash between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Nottingham Forest can partially numb the pain of Europa League heartbreak by securing Premier League safety when they welcome Newcastle United to the City Ground on Sunday.

The Tricky Trees' dreams of continental glory were dashed in a 4-1 aggregate semi-final defeat to Aston Villa, and they enter gameweek 36 three points and three places below the Magpies in the Premier League table.

We say: Nottingham Forest 1-3 Newcastle United

Whether the psychological impact of Thursday's thrashing will linger for Forest only time will tell, but the injury-hit and fatigued hosts may have their work cut out regardless.

There is something about the City Ground that brings out the best in Newcastle, and with that winning feeling restored and a full complement of attacking options, Howe's men can keep Forest waiting to secure survival.

> Click here to read our full preview for Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Visionhaus

Crystal Palace already have one eye firmly fixed on Leipzig, but they cannot afford to take the other eye off the ball in the Premier League as they prepare to host Everton at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

The Eagles are still at a slight risk of dropping down to the second tier, while their visitors are not out of the European chase just yet.

We say: Crystal Palace 1-2 Everton

Everton's propensity to concede goals means that the Toffees should not come out of Sunday's game unscathed, but the visitors can capitalise on Palace's midweek fatigue and expected rotation.

The hosts' attacking numbers in the league over the past four months also make for grim reading, so Moyes's men have our backing to return to winning ways and keep their European hopes alive.

> Click here to read our full preview for Crystal Palace vs. Everton, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

With Premier League relegation confirmed, Burnley have little to play for on Sunday, as they welcome Europa League finalists Aston Villa to Turf Moor in gameweek 36.

Unlike their hosts, Unai Emery’s men have a lot riding on this weekend’s outcome, and they will look to extend their impressive record against relegated teams while staving off late pressure to retain the fifth Champions League spot.

We say: Burnley 1-2 Aston Villa

Although Aston Villa’s recent away form offers Burnley a glimmer of encouragement, the hosts’ poor run and lack of cutting edge make it difficult to back them against a side chasing Champions League qualification.

If the visitors avoid any European hangover, they should edge Sunday’s contest, all but ending Bournemouth’s chances of overtaking them.

> Click here to read our full preview for Burnley vs. Aston Villa, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Champions League finalists and former Conference League holders do battle in Sunday's Premier League derby at the London Stadium, where West Ham United host Arsenal.

The Hammers' fate is officially out of their own hands after last weekend's 3-0 defeat to Brentford, while the Gunners continue to dream the double dream.

We say: West Ham 0-2 Arsenal

Conceding just one goal in their last four games, Arsenal have rediscovered their defensive steel at the perfect time and should shut out a Hammers side lacking a genuine central threat.

There should still be no repeat of the 6-0 from 2023-24 or 5-2 from 2024-25, but Arteta's men can undoubtedly exploit West Ham's set-piece failings to move one step closer to glory.

> Click here to read our full preview for West Ham vs. Arsenal, including team news and predicted lineups