West Ham United vs. Arsenal: Date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Lewis Nolan | 09 May 2026 17:26

The destination of the Premier League title could ultimately be decided by Arsenal's clash with hosts West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners travel to the stadium knowing that a win would leave them at least two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City with just two games left to play.

However, Nuno Espirito Santo's Hammers are in 18th place and are just one point from 17th-placed Tottenham Hotspur, so they will be desperate to beat their opponents.

Here, Sports Mole details all you need to know about how to watch West Ham's clash with Arsenal on Sunday.

What time does West Ham vs. Arsenal kick off?

This match kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday, May 10 for viewers in the UK.

Where is West Ham vs. Arsenal being played?

Arsenal will travel to West Ham United's London Stadium, a ground with a capacity of 62,500.

How to watch West Ham vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

This game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra HDR.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the action live through Sky Sports+ or via NOW UK if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the online platform.

Highlights

Game-changing events will be posted to the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be available on the SkySports app shortly after full time, before being uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

Alternatively, Match of the Day will have highlights and analysis of all of Sunday's four Premier League fixtures, starting at 10:35pm on BBC One.

What is at stake for West Ham and Arsenal?

While a win for Arsenal would not mathematically guarantee the title, their final two games of the season come against Burnley at home and Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The former are already relegated and are managerless, while Palace will be playing in a Conference League final three days after they play the Gunners, and they are certain to make numerous changes to their starting lineup.

Although West Ham are not cut adrift at the bottom of the table, the prospect of entering the final two matchweeks four points behind Spurs is understandably terrifying.

Even a point on Sunday may prove costly considering West Ham's goal difference of minus 19 is 10 worse than Tottenham's figure.

Arsenal will be seen as overwhelming favourites on Sunday, but West Ham are sure to fight fiercely, and the match could be a tense affair.