Premier League title race: Arsenal out to equal 66-year-old English league record in West Ham clash

By Ben Sully | 09 May 2026 14:17

Arsenal will have the chance to equal a 66-year-old English league record when they take on West Ham United in Sunday's crucial Premier League encounter.

The Gunners are set to turn their focus back to their Premier League title bid after securing their place in the Champions League final with a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Mikel Arteta's charges hold the upper hand in the title race after Manchester City dropped two points in Monday's 3-3 draw with Everton.

Arsenal know that wins in their final three games against West Ham, Burnley and Crystal Palace will guarantee their first league title in 22 years.

Arsenal eyeing 66-year-old goalscoring record

The north London club should fancy their chances of taking all three points off the relegation-threatened Hammers on Sunday, especially as they have fond memories of their last two trips to the London Stadium.

Declan Rice scored against his former club in a 6-0 thrashing in February 2024, before Arsenal netted five first-half goals in a 5-2 success in last season's visit to West Ham's home ground.

As a result of those dominant displays, Arsenal now have the chance to become just the second team in English league history to score five or more goals in three consecutive away games against a single opponent.

West Bromwich Albion achieved the feat 66 years ago, claiming 5-3, 6-0 and 7-1 victories from December 1957 to April 1960.

© Iconsport / Every Second Media

Gunners targeting another fast start

Arsenal have flown out of the blocks in their last two Premier League outings to help ease the nerves in a fierce title battle.

Eberchi Eze netted in the ninth minute of a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United, before Viktor Gyokeres scored in the same minute of last Saturday's 3-0 win against Fulham.

The Gunners could now score in the opening goal in the first 10 minutes of three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since 2002.

Gyokeres will likely lead the quest for an early opener, having registered nine goals in his last 12 Premier League appearances.