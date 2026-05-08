Arsenal lineup vs. West Ham: Predicted XI for Premier League London derby

By Ben Knapton | 08 May 2026 19:32

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres will be bidding to extend a Premier League-best scoring sequence when the Gunners travel to the London Stadium for Sunday's date with West Ham United.

The Sweden international received wide praise for his bullish display against Atletico Madrid in midweek, as Arsenal progressed to their first Champions League final in 20 years.

Gyokeres failed to find the back of the net in that 1-0 semi-final second-leg win, but he has scored nine goals in his last 12 Premier League games, the most of any player in that time.

As a result, there is no reason why Gyokeres should not also spearhead the Arsenal charge on Sunday, likely as part of an unchanged attacking quartet with Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Leandro Trossard.

Mikel Arteta should resist the temptation to rest Saka while there is a Premier League title to be won, and the Englishman was taken off before the hour mark on Tuesday evening anyway.

Fellow Hale End graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly has made Martin Zubimendi's spot his own in the past week, so the latter may be consigned to another substitute appearance.

With longer to rest in between fixtures now, Arteta could very well deploy an unchanged team as Arsenal aim to potentially move to within one victory of title glory.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres

> Click here to see how West Ham could line up against Arsenal

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