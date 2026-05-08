Arsenal injury news: Gunners pair have "fair bit to do" to play again this season

By Darren Plant | 08 May 2026 15:06

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has suggested that Jurrien Timber and Mikel Merino may stay sidelined for the rest of the season.

The Gunners are on a massive high having secured a place in the Champions League final earlier this week.

They also sit top of the Premier League table ahead of Sunday's London derby against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

However, Arteta has had to contend with a number of injury issues in recent weeks, their list of unavailable players having included Timber and Merino.

While Timber has been carrying a groin injury, Merino suffered a broken foot during the opening weeks of 2026.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Arteta provides Timber, Merino injury update

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Arteta conceded that there was a chance that neither player would return before the end of 2025-26.

When initially quizzed on the pair, the Spaniard said: "No chance for the weekend".

Arteta was then pushed on their potential returns before the conclusion of the campaign, adding: "I don't know. There's a fair bit to do.

"Everything has to be so smooth and quick if they want the chance to play any minutes."

Timber, Merino in race against time to return

A report earlier this week indicated that Merino had already returned to training, subsequently suggesting that a competitive return could be in the offing.

Nevertheless, Arteta must also balance whether it is worth risking the midfielder or Timber for games that are essentially some of Arsenal's most important fixtures for two decades.

Injury recurrences are also a possibility and something that Arteta will be concerned about in the short and long term.

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