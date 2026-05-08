Team News: Fulham vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 08 May 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 15:00

Aiming to complete their first-ever Premier League double over their hosts, Bournemouth travel to Craven Cottage to meet Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

The Cherries extended their unbeaten top-flight run to 15 games in last weekend's 3-0 dismantling of Crystal Palace, while a virus-affected Cottagers side lost to Arsenal by the same scoreline.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

FULHAM

Out: Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Alex Iwobi (thigh), Kevin (toe)

Doubtful: Sander Berge (illness), Emile Smith Rowe (cramp)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, King, Chukwueze; Jimenez

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Justin Kluivert (knee)

Doubtful: Julio Soler (thigh), Lewis Cook (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson