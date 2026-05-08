Team News: Fulham vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Aiming to complete their first-ever Premier League double over their hosts, Bournemouth travel to Craven Cottage to meet Fulham on Saturday afternoon.
The Cherries extended their unbeaten top-flight run to 15 games in last weekend's 3-0 dismantling of Crystal Palace, while a virus-affected Cottagers side lost to Arsenal by the same scoreline.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.
FULHAM vs. BOURNEMOUTH
FULHAM
Out: Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Alex Iwobi (thigh), Kevin (toe)
Doubtful: Sander Berge (illness), Emile Smith Rowe (cramp)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, King, Chukwueze; Jimenez
BOURNEMOUTH
Out: Justin Kluivert (knee)
Doubtful: Julio Soler (thigh), Lewis Cook (thigh)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson