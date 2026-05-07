Fulham lineup vs. Bournemouth: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Emile Smith Rowe dropped

By Ben Knapton | 07 May 2026 07:10 , Last updated: 07 May 2026 07:30

Fulham playmaker Emile Smith Rowe could be at risk of dropping out of the starting XI when the Cottagers play host to Bournemouth in Saturday's Premier League fixture.

The 25-year-old played 78 minutes of last weekend's 3-0 defeat to Arsenal before coming off injured, although Marco Silva played down his concern as cramp.

However, Smith Rowe's fruitless outing at the Emirates means that he has now gone 18 Premier League games without a goal or assist, and all the while, teenager Joshua King is pushing for more starts.

The latter was one of Fulham's brightest players at Arsenal during his short-lived cameo, winning two free kicks and completing six carries, so Smith Rowe's spot in the side is undoubtedly at risk.

King could therefore slot into an otherwise unchanged attack alongside Harry Wilson, Samuel Chukwueze and Raul Jimenez, who boasts an impressive five goals from six Premier League starts against Bournemouth.

Silva's side were beset by illness before the trip to the Emirates, and one of the victims was Sander Berge, but the Norwegian should have recovered in time to displace Harrison Reed in midfield.

Ryan Sessegnon would ordinarily come into contention to replace Antonee Robinson, but as the ex-Tottenham Hotspur man is out with a thigh injury, Silva should stick with an untouched backline.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, King, Chukwueze; Jimenez

> Click here to see how Bournemouth could line up against Fulham