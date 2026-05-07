Preview: Fulham vs Bournemouth - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 07 May 2026 07:00

On opposite ends of 3-0 scorelines in gameweek 35, European-chasing Fulham and Bournemouth do battle at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.

The illness-hit Cottagers were comprehensively beaten by Arsenal last time out, while the Cherries capitalised on Crystal Palace's continental fatigue in a 3-0 victory over the Eagles.

Match preview

Fulham's gritty victory over Aston Villa and Arsenal's taxing away day at Atletico Madrid gave rise to a competitive London derby between the two clubs at the Emirates Stadium last week, but the first 45 minutes was the furthest thing from a contest.

Hampered by a sickness bug that swept its way through the training ground before the game, the Cottagers succumbed to two Viktor Gyokeres goals either side of a Bukayo Saka strike, in what was their joint-heaviest defeat of the Premier League season.

A scoreless second half was little consolation for Marco Silva, whose uncertain contract situation is also not helping matters at Craven Cottage, where he could very well be taking charge of his penultimate home game for Fulham this weekend.

The Portuguese's team remain just three points below the top seven in the Premier League table, though, and the hosts have an applaudable home record to fall back on, winning 10 of their 17 top-flight games at Craven Cottage this term.

Only Arsenal (14), Manchester United, Manchester City (12) and Aston Villa (11) have picked up more Premier League home victories than the Cottagers in 2025-26, and only twice have Silva's side been shut out on their own turf - against the Gunners and West Ham United.

© Iconsport / PA Images

As Fulham go in search of a 15th Premier League victory of the season, visiting Bournemouth endeavour to extend a tremendous 15-match unbeaten run - the longest of its kind in the division right now.

The departing Andoni Iraola has overseen seven victories and eight draws during that scarcely believable sequence, the most recent triumph coming in convincing circumstances against Palace, as Eli Junior Kroupi and Rayan struck after a Jefferson Lerma own goal.

While Arsenal benefitted from Fulham's unsuccessful attempt at infection control, Bournemouth took advantage of Palace having an empty tank - in the words of Oliver Glasner - to keep their Champions League hopes alive; the sixth-placed Cherries sit six points adrift of the top five.

Iraola's attackers have also rediscovered their best selves at the best time, as after Bournemouth scored just one goal in four games between February 21 and March 14, they have since netted at least twice in each of their last five.

The South Coast side also strolled to a 3-1 home win over Fulham in October, and are aiming to do the Premier League double over the Cottagers for the first time; last year's Craven Cottage contest ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

Fulham Premier League form:

D

W

L

D

W

L

Bournemouth Premier League form:

D

D

W

W

D

W

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Fulham fulcrum Sander Berge was the one notable illness absentee from the squad to face Arsenal, but the Scandinavian should have recovered in time to replace Harrison Reed in midfield this weekend.

Emile Smith Rowe is also expected to be given the all-clear despite coming off with cramp at the Emirates, but Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Alex Iwobi (thigh) and Kevin (toe) are all on the sidelines.

Raul Jimenez's unsuccessful outing at Arsenal means that he has now failed to score in four successive Premier League games, but the Mexican is fond of facing the Cherries, having netted five goals in six top-flight starts against Saturday's opponents.

Meanwhile, it is as you were on the injury front for Bournemouth, who are still missing Julio Soler (thigh), Lewis Cook (thigh) and Justin Kluivert (knee) but have no fresh concerns from the win over Palace.

Kroupi's penalty last time out marked the 19-year-old's 12th goal of the Premier League season, the joint-most for any teenager in their debut campaign in the competition, alongside Robbie Keane from 1999-00.

Only four players have ever scored more Premier League goals in a single season before turning 20 - Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen (twice), Romelu Lukaku and Nicolas Anelka - and Kroupi should continue just behind Evanilson in an untouched XI.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, King, Chukwueze; Jimenez

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson

We say: Fulham 1-1 Bournemouth

So long as Fulham have stayed virus-free this week, expect to see a re-energised Cottagers on their own turf, where Silva's men have got the better of their opponents more often than not this term.

Victory may still be beyond the inconsistent hosts, but as Bournemouth have become the stalemate specialists this season - drawing a league-high 16 games - a share of the spoils is a realistic outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.