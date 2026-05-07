Arsenal transfer plans 'emerge' as Mikel Arteta 'eyes' key summer moves after Champions League final run

By Seye Omidiora | 07 May 2026 00:04

Arsenal are said to be planning a summer of strategic player trading to ensure long-term sustainability.

The Gunners have reached their first Champions League final under Mikel Arteta and second since their run to the 2006 decider following a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid, securing a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Tuesday's triumph in North London has guaranteed the club a windfall of £125.2m in UEFA prize money, surpassing the £101m earned during their run to the semi-finals last season.

Arteta’s side will now face Paris Saint-Germain in the showpiece event in Budapest on May 30, seeking their first Champions League title; however, the London giants are not prepared to stand still.

Arsenal 'eye' squad reinforcements despite significant European prize money

© Imago / MIS

According to Sky Sports News, the Gunners are expected to target several high-profile additions in attack, central midfield and at full-back to consolidate their status among the elite of European football.

Reports suggest that Atletico forward Julian Alvarez is a primary target for sporting director Andrea Berta, though the Argentina international is valued at approximately £130m.

Arsenal are also monitoring Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon and Paris Saint-Germain’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as potential reinforcements for the left flank, while Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez has also been linked.

To balance the books, the club may sanction the departures of senior figures such as Ben White, Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli during the window.

Furthermore, the permanent exit of Jakub Kiwior to Porto for £19m is expected to facilitate the arrival of Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen for £45m.

Financial sustainability remains a priority for Arteta and Berta

© Imago / Mark Pain/Colorsport

Arsenal's reported summer plan to pursue a more balanced transfer strategy points to a strong commitment to the Premier League's upcoming Squad Cost Ratio regulations.

By generating significant profit from the potential sale of academy graduates such as Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri, the club can continue to invest in world-class talent without breaching financial thresholds.

The North Londoners have already demonstrated their ability to compete at the highest level, and winning the final would add a further £10m to their seasonal earnings.

To maintain their current trajectory, they need a squad with both technical depth and financial viability in an increasingly restricted market.