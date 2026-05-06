Enzo Fernandez Chelsea future: Premier League rival 'joins race' for Manchester City-linked midfielder

By Seye Omidiora | 06 May 2026 23:40 , Last updated: 06 May 2026 23:42

Enzo Fernandez is a reported target of one of Chelsea's fiercest Premier League rivals.

The Argentina international's future has generated a surfeit of rumours following comments made during the March international break, with links to Manchester City having emerged.

While the Chelsea hierarchy intend to retain their most valuable assets, the lack of stability has reportedly caused confusion within the dressing room.

Fernandes's future is believed to be the most uncertain among the key players on the side, and the Blues are looking to restore harmony with their next managerial appointment.

Arsenal 'join' Man City in pursuit of Enzo Fernandez

© Iconsport / SPI

TEAMtalk reports that Arsenal have joined City and Barcelona in the race to sign Argentina international Fernandez this summer.

The 25-year-old, signed for £106.8m in 2023, has become a focal point of transfer speculation as he seeks a manager who commands immediate respect and possesses a proven winning mentality.

While Chelsea have no formal intention of selling their vice-captain, they may be forced to reconsider if the midfielder's confidence in the sporting project continues to wane.

City are said to view the World Cup winner as an ideal candidate to refresh their engine room following potential departures in the coming months.

The above source also understands that Barcelona remain keen on the former Benfica man as they look to add technical quality and leadership to their own ranks.

Potential impact of a Fernandez Chelsea exit

© Iconsport / SPP Sport Press Photo

The possible departure of Fernandez would represent a significant blow to a Chelsea side that view him as a cornerstone of their long-term project in West London.

The midfielder remains one of the most effective scorers from deep, notching 13 across all competitions, and offers a unique blend of energy and technical execution in possession.

However, the player sparked controversy during the March international break by hinting at a desire to move to Real Madrid while admitting his future was uncertain.

This led to a two-match internal suspension under former manager Liam Rosenior, after which he was reintegrated into the team.

While Chelsea's on-field woes in the Premier League have persisted, with the Blues losing 3-1 to Nottingham Forest on Monday, Fernandez scored the winner in the FA Cup semi-final, sending the London side to another Wembley appearance.