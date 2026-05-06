Chelsea transfer news: Wesley Fofana asking price revealed as defender 'recently offered' to European giant

By Darren Plant | 06 May 2026 17:45 , Last updated: 06 May 2026 17:58

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has reportedly been offered to Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old can claim to have enjoyed a productive campaign from an individual perspective, making a total of 27 starts and seven substitute outings in all competitions.

However, the Frenchman is part of a massively-under-performing Chelsea squad that are on the brink of missing out on European qualification for 2026-27.

Realistically-speaking, Chelsea will need to win two of their final three matches to have a chance of earning continental football for next season through their position in the Premier League table.

Nevertheless, as per Sacha Tavolieri, there is the possibility of Fofana not being at Stamford Bridge for much longer.

© Imago / Joan Gosa

Barcelona given Fofana opportunity?

The report alleges that Fofana's representatives have offered the centre-back to Barcelona.

Talks are said to have taken place in recent weeks to determine whether a transfer to Camp Nou is plausible.

Although Barcelona are not expected to have a significant transfer warchest to use once the market reopens in June, Fofana falls into a category where he could be sold by Chelsea.

That is a result of his contract being due to enter the final three years. BlueCo's policy is to either open contract talks or consider a sale once player's enter the final 24 to 36 months of their deals.

Chelsea would allegedly consider cashing in on Fofana if they receive an offer of €30m (£25.93m), providing that add-ons and bonuses are included on top of that figure.

As it stands, however, Barcelona officials would reportedly prefer a loan agreement with the option to buy.

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

Why Chelsea should sell Fofana

While Fofana making 34 appearances this season is generally viewed as a positive due to his injury issues, his presence has not necessarily benefitted Chelsea.

You have to go back to December for the last time that Fofana started a Premier League game where Chelsea kept a clean sheet.

His lapses of concentration have also cost Chelsea this season. One example is how he failed to react to Anthony Gordon bursting through on goal for Newcastle United's winner at Stamford Bridge in March.

Despite Chelsea chiefs having no chance of recouping anywhere near to the fee that they paid in August 2022, their best chance to generate the biggest fee possible for the player is this summer.

Fofana has not featured since being hauled off at half time in the 3-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion, which proved to be Liam Rosenior's final game in charge.