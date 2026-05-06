Marcus Rashford transfer latest: Barcelona ‘decision’ becomes clear amid Arsenal rumours

By Oliver Thomas | 06 May 2026 17:20

Marcus Rashford has reportedly made his feelings clear on a permanent move to Barcelona, despite interest from Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The England international joined the Catalan giants on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United later summer and has played regular in Hansi Flick’s team.

Thirteen goals and 14 assists have been recorded across 46 appearances in all competitions, with only Gerard Martin and Eric Garcia (48 each) having played in more matches for Barca this term.

Rashford has already lifted the Supercopa de Espana with Barcelona and is on the cusp of celebrating a La Liga title, with Flick’s side needing to win or draw against El Clasico rivals Real Madrid this weekend to secure top spot.

The 28-year-old will hope to feature in each of Barca’s remaining four La Liga games this season and then represent England at the 2026 World Cup at a time when speculation over his club future could intensify.

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Rashford ‘determined’ to remain at Barcelona despite Arsenal interest

A final decision over Rashford’s future at Man United is yet to have been made according to interim head coach Michael Carrick, though previous reports have suggested that the attacker is one of 13 players the Red Devils are prepared to sell this summer.

TEAMtalk claims that Arsenal have been keeping tabs on Rashford’s situation and they seek to bolster their options on the left side of attack this summer.

However, the same report adds that Rashford remains determined to continue with Barcelona, even though a permanent switch to Camp Nou is yet to be fully agreed with Man United.

When signing Rashford on loan in July last year, Barcelona initially agreed to include a €30m (£26m) option to permanently sign the Englishman this summer.

However, it is understood that Barca are now keen to extend Rashford’s loan by another season before negotiating a permanent transfer in 2027, when the attacker would have just 12 months remaining on his Man United contract and could be available for a cheaper price.

As things stand, there is said to be a clear willingness from the player’s side to remain at Barcelona where he is settled and is enjoying life in the first team under Flick.

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Tomas Garrido

Four potential Rashford alternatives for Arsenal this summer

Rashford’s desire to remain in Spain will seemingly force Arsenal to pursue other targets, regardless as to whether they viewed the attacker as a primary option or not this summer.

Fellow Three Lions international Anthony Gordon has regularly been linked with a move to Arsenal and other European clubs in recent months, with the £80m-rated Newcastle United star believed to be open to a new challenge.

Mikel Arteta’s search for firepower does not stop there, though, as the Gunners have also been credited with an interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande and Athletic Bilbao’s Inaki Williams.