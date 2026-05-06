Revealed: How much Arsenal will earn from Champions League semi-final success

By Oliver Thomas | 06 May 2026 16:37 , Last updated: 06 May 2026 16:39

Arsenal will bank an eight-figure cash bonus after beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate to reach the Champions League final.

The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw in last week’s semi-final first leg held in the Spanish capital, but they claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night, courtesy of a first-half goal from Bukayo Saka.

Mikel Arteta’s side are yet to lose in this season’s Champions League, topping the 36-team League Phase with eight wins from eight games before navigating their way past Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting Lisbon and Atletico in the knockout rounds.

Arsenal, who are also still in pursuit of the Premier League title, will lock horns with either Bayern Munich or holders Paris Saint-Germain in the UCL final in Budapest on May 30, as they endeavour to win their first ever major European trophy.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Arsenal rewarded with £15.97m bonus after Champions League semi-final win

Using figures provided by football.london, Arsenal will be rewarded for progressing from the semi-final of the Champions League with £15.97m, taking the club’s total prize earnings from this season’s competition to a whopping £125.2m.

An additional £5.61m will be up for grabs if they win the Champions League final, while victory would also earn qualification for next season's UEFA Super Cup and an extra £3.45m in prize money.

Before the UCL knockout rounds even began, the Gunners secured £85.3m from initial TV rights and ranking pools (£49.6m).

On-field performance bolstered this further, with eight League Phase victories rewarded with £15.8m, and an an additional £8.6m earned from finishing top of the 36-team standings.

By bypassing the knockout round playoffs and punching their ticket straight to the last 16, Arteta’s men banked an additional £11.3m, before earning £10.8m each following their aggregate victories over Leverkusen and Sporting in the last 16 and quarter-final respectively.

The Gunners have already earned £26.57m more than they did in last season’s Champions League when they were eliminated in the semi-finals by eventual winners PSG, who banked £124.62m in total.

UEFA’s unprecedented £2.13bn prize fund for the 2025-26 Champions League has provided a significant windfall for Europe’s elite, with Arsenal, in particular, capitalising on the new distribution model to bolster their financial standing.

© Imago

How will Arsenal benefit from earning over £100m in UEFA prize money?

The prize money Arsenal have earned from their European campaign will help the club against breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules and any other financial regulations.

It will also enhance the club’s summer transfer budget, with sporting director Andrea Berta tasked with working alongside Arteta to strengthen the senior squad ahead of next season.

Arsenal have been linked with a number of attack-minded players ahead of the summer, including Atletico forward Julian Alvarez who played against the Gunners in both legs of their UCL semi-final.

Newcastle United duo Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento, Bournemouth’s Eli Kroupi Junior and Paris Saint-Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are among those who have also been linked with a move to the Emirates.