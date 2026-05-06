Trouble at Real Madrid: Alvaro Carreras releases statement addressing Los Blancos struggles, Antonio Rudiger 'slap'

By Matt Law | 06 May 2026 09:33 , Last updated: 06 May 2026 09:35

Real Madrid defender Alvaro Carreras has released a statement in relation to his recent struggles at Bernabeu and an alleged 'slap' from teammate Antonio Rudiger.

Carreras has lost his starting role at Real Madrid of late, with the 23-year-old an unused substitute in the team's last three matches in all competitions.

The Spaniard's attitude has been the subject of criticism, while it is alleged that he had an altercation with Rudiger in the Real Madrid dressing room earlier this year.

According to Onde Cero, back in February, Rudiger struck Carreras' face during an altercation, and the latter has confirmed that an incident did take place with a teammate.

Carreras made the move to Real Madrid from Benfica last summer, and he has represented the club on 38 occasions, scoring twice and registering two assists.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Carreras addresses Rudiger 'altercation' in personal statement

"In recent days, certain insinuations and comments about me have emerged that do not correspond to reality," Carreras posted on Instagram.

“My commitment to this club and to the coaches I’ve had has been unwavering since day one, and it will continue to be so.

“Since I returned, I have always worked with the highest level of professionalism, respect, and dedication. I have fought very hard to fulfil my dream of returning home.

"Regarding the incident with a teammate, it was an isolated matter without importance that has already been resolved. My relationship with the entire team is very good.”

© Imago

What does the future hold for Carreras?

Arsenal are believed to be keeping a close eye on Carreras' situation, with the Gunners said to be admirers of the former Manchester United defender.

Carreras has a contract at Real Madrid until the summer of 2031, so it is difficult to imagine him leaving this summer, but all is not well at Bernabeu.

Indeed, Kylian Mbappe is facing criticism due to his recent trip to Sardinia while recovering from a hamstring injury, while there remains speculation surrounding Vinicius Junior's future and a potential new contract.

Real Madrid need to beat Barcelona in El Clasico this weekend to keep the La Liga title race alive heading into the final three gameweeks of the campaign.