Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Brentford clash: Rodri, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol latest

By Oliver Thomas | 06 May 2026 09:40 , Last updated: 06 May 2026 09:42

Manchester City will be looking to return to winning ways when they welcome Brentford to the Etihad Stadium for an important Premier League clash on Saturday evening.

The Citizens suffered a major blow in the title race on Monday night, as they dropped two points in a breathtaking 3-3 draw with Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, leaving them five points behind leaders Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola has had to cope without a couple of first-team stars in recent weeks and may not be a full strength once again when his team return to home soil this weekend.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the semi-final against Keith Andrews’s side.

© Iconsport / Sportimage

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: May 9 (vs. Brentford)

Rodri has missed Man City’s last three games in all competitions with a groin injury. Guardiola told reporters prior to the draw with Everton that the Spaniard “is better”, but a late call is set to be made on his availability for Saturday.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: May 9 (vs. Brentford)

Ruben Dias has missed Man City’s last seven matches with an ankle injury, and although he is “getting better”, it remains to be seen whether he will be ready to return this weekend.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Tibial fracture

Possible return date: Unknown

Josko Gvardiol underwent surgery on a tibial fracture at the beginning of January, and it remains to be seen whether the defender will return to the first-team fold before the end of the season.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.