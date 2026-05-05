Man City release 76-word statement condemning “vile” racist abuse aimed at Marc Guehi, Antoine Semenyo after Everton draw

By Oliver Thomas | 05 May 2026 16:45 , Last updated: 05 May 2026 17:23

Manchester City have strongly condemned racist abuse directed towards Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi during and after Monday night’s 3-3 draw with Everton in the Premier League.

The Citizens salvaged a point from a breathtaking battle on Merseyside courtesy of two late goals from Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku, the latter netting a stunning 96th-minute equaliser.

Doku had opened the scoring to give Man City a half-time lead, but Everton staged a remarkable turnaround after the interval to go 3-1 up heading into the final 10 minutes.

Everton’s first goal was gifted to Thierno Barry by City defender Guehi, whose mis-placed back pass sold goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma short and allowed the Toffees striker to slot home from inside the penalty box.

Man City have since confirmed that Guehi has been subjected to “vile” racist abuse on social media, while Semenyo - who played for 75 minutes at the Hill Dickinson Stadium - had racist abuse directed towards him during the match.

Man City duo Guehi, Semenyo subjected to “vile” racist abuse

Club statement: Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guéhi



? https://t.co/9cgu90hQNW pic.twitter.com/KW2zUHT93d — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 5, 2026

A statement from Man City on their official website read: “Manchester City strongly condemns the racist abuse directed towards Antoine Semenyo at yesterday’s match.

“We welcome the swift action taken by Everton and the police to identify the individual responsible.

“We are also incredibly disappointed to hear that Marc Guehi was subject to a series of vile racist social media posts last night.

“We will continue to offer our full support to both Antoine and Marc and never accept discrimination of any kind in our game.”

I need to do better, but we keep going & focused on the next. Thank you for your support as always! ? Thank you Jesus! pic.twitter.com/Md8GZH3D2I — Marc Guehi (@MarcGuehi13) May 5, 2026

After the match, Guehi took to social media to acknowledge his second-half mistake before thanking the Citizens faithful for their support.

A post on X read: “I need to do better, but we keep going & focused on the next. Thank you for your support as always! ? Thank you Jesus!”

Everton supporter arrested for racial abuse during Man City draw

Everton have since issued a statement of their own confirming that a supporter was arrested following reports of racist abuse directed towards a Man City player.

The statement read: "Merseyside Police arrested a 71-year-old man on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence after supporters and stewards reported the incident. He has since been bailed with conditions, including restrictions preventing him from going within one mile of any designated sports stadium for a period of up to four hours before kick-off, during matches and up to four hours after the final whistle.

"Racism and discrimination in all forms are completely unacceptable. They have no place in our stadia, our sport or in society, and behaviour of this nature will not be tolerated.

"A swift response from fellow supporters, stewards and Merseyside Police led to the individual being identified and appropriate action taken.

"The club will continue to work closely with the authorities to support their investigation and will take the strongest possible action in line with its zero-tolerance approach.

Racism in football and society is becoming a growing concern, both in public and online, and the authorities have been encouraged to do more to stamp out all forms of discriminatory abuse.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Guehi, Semenyo have made impressive impact at Man City

Guehi was signed by Man City from Crystal Palace for a cut-price £20m in January and has seamless slotted into Pep Guardiola's defence, performing consistently well on the ball prior to his first notable error in a sky blue shirt against Everton.

The 25-year-old England international made his 16th appearance for Man City on Monday, while fellow January arrival Semenyo has played 22 times for the Citizens in all competitions since joining from Bournemouth for £64m.

Semenyo has quickly adapted to life at the Etihad and has provided a regular goal threat, scoring eight goals and registering three assists whilst operating out wide and in central attacking positions.

Both players are expected to be involved in Man City’s next Premier League match at home to Brentford on Saturday evening, with Guardiola’s troops seeking to retain their slim hopes of winning the title.