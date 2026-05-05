Chelsea transfer news: Barcelona's advances for key attacker 'swiftly rebuffed'

By Darren Plant | 05 May 2026 16:13

Chelsea have reportedly 'swiftly rebuffed' interest in Joao Pedro from Barcelona.

The Blues are increasingly likely to miss out on European football next season after suffering six successive defeats in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest secured a deserved 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge on Monday to leave Calum McFarlane's side likely needing to win two of their remaining three fixtures to remain in the hunt for a top-eight place in the table.

A recent report has indicated that Chelsea could target a former Barcelona manager to become the full-time successor to Liam Rosenior.

However, according to TEAMtalk, Barcelona will not be successful in any chase for Pedro over the coming months.

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Chelsea take Pedro stance amid Barcelona interest

The report claims that Chelsea have already determined that they will not entertain any offers in the Brazil international.

Pedro has contributed an impressive 15 goals and five assists in the Premier League this season, enhancing his reputation in his first campaign at Stamford Bridge.

At this point in time, the 24-year-old stands to be first-choice attacker for Chelsea next season, despite the likelihood of additions being made.

As such, an enquiry made by Barcelona's sporting director Deco - a former Chelsea midfielder - was rejected.

That has reportedly led to the Catalan giants switching their attention to Paris Saint-Germain's Goncalo Ramos, who has struggled for regular starts at Parc des Princes.

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Could Pedro push for Chelsea exit?

Pedro is currently regarded as one of the best-performing attackers in European football's main five leagues.

Therefore, it is plausible that there will be growing interest in his signature at a time when he is highly likely to miss out on Champions League football in 2026-27.

However, given the long-term contract that he penned at Chelsea, there appears little chance of the former Brighton & Hove Albion attacker agitating for a transfer.

That may change if Chelsea endure another dismal campaign by their normal standards.