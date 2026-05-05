Bayern Munich vs. PSG: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Carter White | 05 May 2026 14:09

Both looking to book their spots in the Budapest final later this month, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain clash for the second leg of the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night.

The current European champions narrowly came out on top of the nine-goal thriller at Parc des Princes last week, meaning that the Bavarians need to win the second leg to have any chance of progressing.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the second leg.

What time does Bayern Munich vs. PSG kick off?

Bayern Munich vs. PSG has been scheduled for an 8pm kickoff on Wednesday, May 6.

The semi-final contest arrives 24 hours after Arsenal and Atletico Madrid fight it out for a final spot at the Emirates Stadium in the other semi-final.

Where is Bayern Munich vs. PSG being played?

Bayern Munich are hosting holders PSG at the Allianz Arena, where the Bundesliga champions have lost just once during the 2025-26 campaign so far.

The Bavarians have won back-to-back matches in front of their own supporters against Les Parisiens recently, including a 1-0 success in November 2024 courtesy of a Kim Min-Jae effort.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. PSG in the UK

TV channels

Bayern Munich vs. PSG will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 for viewers in the UK.

TNT Sports 1 can be found on channel 413 (Sky), 521 (Virgin Media) and 408 (BT/EE TV) for fans with the correct package.

Online streaming

Broadcasters' respective apps such as Sky Go and Virgin TV Go will offer live-streaming of the event for those with a TNT Sports add-on.

Supporters can also watch the game via HBO Max, where a monthly TNT Sports subscription ranges from £25.99 to £34.99 per month.

Highlights

Highlights of the second leg will be available to view on the TNT Sports website and YouTube channel after full time.

BBC One will also be showing a Champions League version of Match of the Day at 10.40pm, when the key moments from Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal will also be analysed.

What is at stake for Bayern Munich and PSG?

After last Tuesday's Parc des Princes contest was dubbed by many as the 'best-game ever', Wednesday night's second leg at the Allianz Arena has a lot to live up to, with Bayern Munich and PSG battling for semi-final supremacy.

Given both side's ability to find the net with relative ease, Les Parisiens' one-goal advantage feels insignificant, with Vincent Kompany's side last tasting defeat in front of their own supporters in January.

With a favourable-looking final against either Atletico Madrid or Arsenal up for grabs, PSG will be sensing the opportunity to secure consecutive Champions League honours, signalling the start of a modern dynasty at the summit of European football.